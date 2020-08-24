Monday, August 24, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Vice Prez Urges Political Parties to Reach Consensus for Women's Reservation
IndiaLead Story

Vice Prez Urges Political Parties to Reach Consensus for Women’s Reservation

Naidu pointed out that women constituted about 50% of India's population and thus progress cannot be achieved unless they are given equal opportunities

0
Naidu said that much more needs to be done to change the societal mindset related to women.
Naidu said that much more needs to be done to change the societal mindset related to women. Wikimedia Commons

Calling for a national movement for women’s empowerment and to ensure that no girl child is left out of school, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday urged all political parties to reach a consensus on providing reservation to women in Parliament and state legislatures.

Observing that the flagship scheme ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ has undoubtedly created a positive impact, Naidu said that much more needs to be done to change the societal mindset.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

In a Facebook Post titled “End Discrimination, Empower Women”, Naidu pointed out that women constituted about 50 per cent of India’s population and thus progress cannot be achieved unless they are given equal opportunities in all spheres, including the political arena.

“We need to show in action and in deeds that gender discrimination no longer exists. That should be our goal,” the Vice President stressed.

Vice Prez Urges Political Parties to Reach Consensus for Women's Reservation
The Vice-President recently released a report ‘Status of Sex Ratio at Birth in India’ which mentioned that there has not been any change in the sex ratio at birth in India from 2001-2017. Unsplash

Urging all political parties to arrive at a consensus at the earliest on the long-pending proposal to provide adequate reservation to women in legislative bodies, Naidu also emphasised the need to give equal property rights to women for their economic emancipation.

The Vice-President recently released a report ‘Status of Sex Ratio at Birth in India’ which mentioned that there has not been any change in the sex ratio at birth in India from 2001-2017 — the number of girls born is much less than what is the general or natural norm.

Also Read: Indianness is Inclusiveness, Believes Shabana Azmi

It was brought out by the Indian Association of Parliamentarians for Population and Development. Referring to the report, Naidu said it is an alarming issue that needs to be addressed on a warfooting by all the stakeholders “from the society at large to parliamentarians, government, policy-makers, opinion leaders, media organisations and various bodies working to empower women.

Urging elected representatives at all levels to draw the attention of people in their respective areas to the alarming aspect of skewed sex ratio, Naidu called upon every citizen to act as a warrior in completely eradicating social evils like dowry system and in eliminating ‘son preference’ mindset.

Stressing the need for rigorous implementation of Pre-conception and Pre-natal Diagnostics Techniques law to bring about a balance in the sex ratio, the Vice- President said there should be zero tolerance towards any kind of discrimination or violence against girls and women. (IANS)

Previous articleIndianness is Inclusiveness, Believes Shabana Azmi
Next articleOYO-Backed ‘Weddingz. in’ Witnesses 40% Rise in Demand

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

BP Medication Could Improve Covid-19 Survival Rates: Researchers

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a fight against the novel coronavirus, researchers have found that medication for high blood pressure could improve Covid-19 survival rates and reduce the...
Read more
India

PM Modi Remembers his “Friend” Arun Jaitely on his Death Anniversary

NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an emotional tweet on Monday remembered his "friend" and former Union Minister Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary. He tweeted,...
Read more
Entertainment

Live Business has Taken a Massive Hit: Armaan Malik

NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Armaan Malik says concerts used to fuel his business, which has been hit massively due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "The live business has taken...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,091FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

BP Medication Could Improve Covid-19 Survival Rates: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a fight against the novel coronavirus, researchers have found that medication for high blood pressure could improve Covid-19 survival rates and reduce the...
Read more

PM Modi Remembers his “Friend” Arun Jaitely on his Death Anniversary

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an emotional tweet on Monday remembered his "friend" and former Union Minister Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary. He tweeted,...
Read more

Live Business has Taken a Massive Hit: Armaan Malik

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Armaan Malik says concerts used to fuel his business, which has been hit massively due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "The live business has taken...
Read more

3 Bodybuilding Tools To Help You Get Ripped

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Whether you are a professional bodybuilder or you just want to look good in a bathing suit, you need the right tools to put...
Read more

US FDA Issues EUA Over Plasma Therapy to Treat Covid-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite experts raising doubts over the plasma therapy to treat Covid-19, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an emergency use authorisation...
Read more

OYO-Backed ‘Weddingz. in’ Witnesses 40% Rise in Demand

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As the pandemic has brought different industries to a grinding halt, including wedding planners and the service-providers, relaxations under Unlock 3.0 have brought some...
Read more

Vice Prez Urges Political Parties to Reach Consensus for Women’s Reservation

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Calling for a national movement for women's empowerment and to ensure that no girl child is left out of school, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu...
Read more

Indianness is Inclusiveness, Believes Shabana Azmi

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Arundhuti Banerjee Veteran actress Shabana Azmi shuns the hardliner stance that music and art is prohibited in Islam. She cites the example of greats...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,091FansLike
434FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada