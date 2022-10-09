Organizational shuffle in Bengal BJP, polls in December

The West Bengal unit of BJP is likely to go for its organizational polls in December this year which might result in some reshuffles in the existing portfolios of the current state leaders of the party.

According to the BJP's national vice-president and Lok Sabha member, Dilip Ghosh, December will be the time for organizational polls within the party and West Bengal is not out of it.

"The national leadership of the party will take a detailed decision in the matter. Last year the organizational polls could not happen because of the assembly elections and hence any organizational reshuffle is pending," he said.

BJP's state president in West Bengal, Sukanata Majumdar instead of making a detailed comment on the matter said that it is up to the national leadership of the party to decide on the time of the organizational polls and reshuffles.