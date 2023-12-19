LokSena Hind questions the credibility of Arvind Kejriwal and raises concerns about the Delhi Chief Minister's failure to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the alleged liquor policy scam. There is a belief that he might avoid the upcoming hearing scheduled for December 21.
Dr. Munish Raizada stated, 'Kejriwal is playing hide and seek with the ED and is trying to evade the investigation, which is not acceptable for a Chief Minister. If he has nothing to hide, then why is he not cooperating with the investigation?'
The liquor scam involves legitimate issues, implicating two AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia (Deputy CM), and Sanjay Singh (MP), accused of attempting to destroy evidence. Dr. Raizada added that Kejriwal might fear facing the ED, suggesting his awareness of involvement in a criminal offense.
Dr. Munish Raizada believes that the Deputy CM cannot act without the CM's involvement. He emphasizes that Arvind Kejriwal should cooperate with the ED investigation and come out clean if there's nothing to hide. If the CM is innocent, instead of using Vipassana as an excuse, he should be present before the ED.
Loksena Hind, a recently established political party led by Dr. Munish Raizada and headquartered in Delhi, is gearing up for active participation in the upcoming state elections in 2025.The party's objective of progress and development alongside the people of Delhi is embodied in its motto, "Delhi ke logon ke saath, Delhi ka vikas," which represents its constant dedication.
