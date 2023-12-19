LokSena Hind questions the credibility of Arvind Kejriwal and raises concerns about the Delhi Chief Minister's failure to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the alleged liquor policy scam. There is a belief that he might avoid the upcoming hearing scheduled for December 21.

Dr. Munish Raizada stated, 'Kejriwal is playing hide and seek with the ED and is trying to evade the investigation, which is not acceptable for a Chief Minister. If he has nothing to hide, then why is he not cooperating with the investigation?'