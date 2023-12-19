LokSena Hind's opposition to delhi's MLALAD grant increase

Loksena Hind opposes the announcement made by Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on an increase in the MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) grant from Rs 4 crore to Rs 7 crore. The change is meant to support development projects within constituencies. However, the decision has become a point of disagreement for Loksena Hind and raises questions about the Delhi Government's move.

Dr. Munish Raizada, the party president, stated that the MLAs of the Delhi Government have failed in their duties over the past 9 years. He stated that the increased funds are likely to be utilized for personal favors, such as supporting the NGOs or organizations affiliated with their families, rather than addressing the needs of the people.