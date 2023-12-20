Congressional Hindu Caucus in 118th Congress announced

Congressional Hindu Caucus:- US lawmakers Pete Sessions and Elise Stefanik have announced the inauguration of the Congressional Hindu Caucus in the 118th Congress.

The Caucus, under the chairmanship of Congressman Sessions and Chairwoman Stefanik, is dedicated to representing the values that are significant to the Hindu-American community.

"The inauguration of the Congressional Hindu Caucus marks a significant step towards recognising and amplifying the voice of the Hindu-American community in our nation's capitol," Congressman Sessions said in a statement.

"We are committed to addressing their concerns, celebrating their contributions, and ensuring their perspectives are heard at the highest levels of government," he added.

Originally established during the 115th Congress, the caucus continues its pivotal role in forging a vital connection between the Hindu-American community and policymakers in Washington, D.C.

It advocates for free enterprise, limited government, fiscal discipline, strong family values, and a robust foreign policy stance against authoritarian regimes, according to the lawmakers.

"This proactive approach not only strengthens the Hindu-American presence in Washington but also enhances its influence in shaping a more representative and diverse nation," a release from Sessions' office stated.

Embodying a diverse coalition, the Caucus represents Hindus from various countries including India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Pakistan, Afghanistan, the UK and the Netherlands.

It also includes members of other faiths with Indian origins, such as Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists.

In addition to Congressman Sessions and Chairwoman Stefanik, the Caucus includes members like Congressman Andy Biggs, among others, who are dedicated to advancing the Caucus's mission. IANS/SP