Saturday, March 13, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Here's a List of Popular Bollywood Celebs Who Gave Shelter To Stay...
EntertainmentLead Story

Here’s a List of Popular Bollywood Celebs Who Gave Shelter To Stay Animals

Here we have listed a few names in Bollywood who have adopted the policy of adopting stray animals!

0
John Abraham
John, who is an ardent animal lover, adopted a stray dog in 2016 and named her Bailey. Bollywood Country

Ditching the idea of spending a whopping amount on pedigreed pets, several Bollywood celebrities are giving shelter to stray animals in their homes.

IANS has listed a few names in Bollywood who have adopted the policy:

John Abraham

John, who is an ardent animal lover, adopted a stray dog in 2016 and named her Bailey. Just like her pet parent, Bailey is also an Instagram star and has an account on the photo-sharing website, which goes by the name Bailey & Sia, (Bailey’s pup) Abraham. John had reportedly adopted the three-month-old pup, who was rescued from the streets by an animal adoption agency.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

Alia Bhatt

Alia is a cat lover. She had three cats — Edward, Sheeba and Juniper. Of these, Sheeba passed away in January. The actress and her mother Soni Razdan had even mourned the death of their furry friend on social media.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Madhuri adopted a stray puppy and named it Carmelo Nene in 2019. She adopted it on her son Arin’s birthday. This was not the first time the actress adopted a stray. Her dog Riya was also adopted. In 2013, she had rescued seven puppies on the set of a reality show.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena has always voiced her mind against animal cruelty. She adopted a cat and named it Puma. The adoption story is very interesting, as Raveena has tweeted a video of the cat that came under her car in 2019 but survived. The actress then adopted the animal.

Sonu Sood

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood and his son Ayaan adopted a stray dog in March and named it Naruto. He made the announcement on social media, along with a picture of his son holding the new member of the family. He shared that his son adopted “this stray puppy who was all alone on the streets of Alibaug”.

Aliaa Bhatt
Alia is a cat lover. She had three cats — Edward, Sheeba and Juniper. Of these, Sheeba passed away in January. Bollywood Country

Sunny Leone

Sunny, an ardent dog lover, had adopted Lilu, an Indie dog from an animal shelter five years ago.

ALSO READ: People With Emotional Intelligence Less Likely To Be Susceptible To Fake News

Kapil Sharma

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma adopted a labrador Zanjeer in 2014 when he was doing “Comedy Nights With Kapil”. According to reports he brought Zanjeer home after the animal was abandoned. Kapil met Zanjeer at his friend’s place, whose wife ran an NGO, and also took care of abandoned animals. Zanjeer passed away in 2018. (IANS/KR)

Previous articleVery Few Urban Slum Households in India Use LPG in Their Kitchen: Study
Next articleUS Targets Racism as a “Public Health Crisis” That Shortens Lives

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

1 in 3 Women Globally Suffer Physical/Sexual Violence by Intimate Partner: WHO

NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization reports one in three women globally, around 736 million, suffer physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner or sexual...
Read more
Lead Story

2020 Was a Record Year For Discovering New Asteroids, Says Report

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new report says 2020 was a record year for discovering new asteroids, particularly those with near-Earth orbits in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more
Health & Fitness

US Targets Racism as a “Public Health Crisis” That Shortens Lives

NewsGram Desk - 0
A year into the coronavirus pandemic that is disproportionately ravaging African American lives both physically and economically, efforts are underway to target racism as...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

1 in 3 Women Globally Suffer Physical/Sexual Violence by Intimate Partner: WHO

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization reports one in three women globally, around 736 million, suffer physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner or sexual...
Read more

2020 Was a Record Year For Discovering New Asteroids, Says Report

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A new report says 2020 was a record year for discovering new asteroids, particularly those with near-Earth orbits in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more

US Targets Racism as a “Public Health Crisis” That Shortens Lives

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A year into the coronavirus pandemic that is disproportionately ravaging African American lives both physically and economically, efforts are underway to target racism as...
Read more

Here’s a List of Popular Bollywood Celebs Who Gave Shelter To Stay Animals

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Ditching the idea of spending a whopping amount on pedigreed pets, several Bollywood celebrities are giving shelter to stray animals in their homes. IANS has...
Read more

Very Few Urban Slum Households in India Use LPG in Their Kitchen: Study

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Even as government claims to have taken cooking gas penetration in the country to over 99 percent of households, an independent study on the...
Read more

Exhibition On Stonehenge Brings New Discoveries To Light

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Featuring 400 artifacts and the breakthrough science behind some of the latest discoveries about England's prehistoric monument of Stonehenge, which is also a World...
Read more

75 Percent Investors To Rely On AI Than Gut Feel By 2025

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By 2025, over 75 percent of venture capital (VC) and early-stage investors will bank more on data science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) than gut...
Read more

People With Emotional Intelligence Less Likely To Be Susceptible To Fake News

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
People with high levels of emotional intelligence are less likely to be susceptible to 'fake news, a new study suggests. The studies, published in...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

yes 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
klik disini on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
퍼스트 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Situs Slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Szkło Tematy on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years
우리 카지노 더나인 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ผิวแห้ง on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lester Spivakovsky on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
transformador trifásico 380v para 220v 15kva on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada