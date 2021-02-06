Saturday, February 6, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India Possibility of Using AI Being Examined To Improve Indian Judiciary: PM Modi
IndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

Possibility of Using AI Being Examined To Improve Indian Judiciary: PM Modi

The Prime Minister also released a commemorative postage stamp marking 60 years of the Gujarat High Court

0
Modi
The Prime Minister said, "Working with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the e-committee of the Supreme Court is working towards improving the efficiency of the judiciary. While maintaining tight security, work is on to develop cloud-based infrastructure". Unsplash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the possibility of using Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being examined to improve the efficiency and speed of the judiciary in the country.

Modi was virtually addressing an event in Ahmedabad, marking the diamond jubilee of the Gujarat High Court. The Prime Minister also released a commemorative postage stamp marking 60 years of the Gujarat High Court.

He said that along with the country the judicial system of India also stood up in the fight against Covid and improved. “I thank the Supreme Court of India for giving legal sanctity to video conferencing and teleconferencing which has speeded up the e-proceedings in all courts. We are proud to say that our Supreme Court has become the largest Supreme Court in the world with maximum hearings through video conferencing. Our high courts and district courts are also hearing cases through video conferencing even during the difficult times like Covid.”

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

“It is a matter of satisfaction for us that the Law Ministry, under the E-Courts Integrated Mission, by setting up the digital infrastructure has helped our courts to work virtually. The Digital India Mission is rapidly modernizing the judicial system of the country. More than 18,000 courts in the country have been computerized,” said Modi.

Commenting on the possibilities of using Artificial Intelligence in the judicial system, Modi said, “To make our judicial system future-ready, the use of AI is being explored. The use of AI will not only improve the efficiency of the judiciary but will also speed up the entire system. In all these efforts, the ‘AtmaNirbhar Bharat’ campaign will play a major role.”

The Prime Minister said, “Working with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the e-committee of the Supreme Court is working towards improving the efficiency of the judiciary. While maintaining tight security, work is on to develop cloud-based infrastructure.”

Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the possibility of using Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being examined to improve the efficiency and speed of the judiciary in the country. Pinterest

“The Gujarat High Court has been the first state court to livestream court proceedings in the country and a long held discussion on the concept of open courts has been materialised. The e-filing of cases in the courts across the country has also brought about a new paradigm shift in the judicial system. The unique identifier code, the QR code given to each cases, has strengthened the National Judicial Data grid and through that the ease of justice is improving. Through this, not only is the ease of living improving but the ease of business is also improving. The ease of business has given confidence to foreign investors who are assured that their judicial interests will be secured,” he added.

“To help the common man get speedy justice, e-Seva centres are being opened in the high courts and the district courts of the country. The e-Lok Adalat is now the new normal. Junagarh had the first e-Lok Adalat.”

ALSO READ: “Aspiring Artist Must Prepare First Before Coming To Mumbai”, Says Rajkummar Rao

Modi released a commemorative postage stamp marking the completion of 60 years of the establishment of the Gujarat High Court.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani were also virtually present at the event along with Judges of the Supreme Court and Gujarat High Court and members of the law fraternity of Gujarat. (IANS)

Previous article“Rise of OTT is Providing Writers Great Scope To Build Strong Narratives”, Says Kritika Kamra
Next articleA Few Relationship Resolutions Tips To Own Dating In 2021

RELATED ARTICLES

India

34 Women’s CRPF Battalions To Combat Maoist Insurgency

NewsGram Desk - 0
Breaking the glass ceiling, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has selected its first batch of women commandos to be inducted into its elite...
Read more
Lead Story

China’s Space Probe Captures First Image Of Mars

NewsGram Desk - 0
China's space probe Tianwen-1 has sent back the first image of Mars that is captured from a distance of 2.2 million km from the...
Read more
Lead Story

Study: Eating Grapes Protect Against Sunburn And Ultraviolet Skin Damage

NewsGram Desk - 0
Eating grapes can help protect against sunburn and ultraviolet (UV) skin damage and natural components found in the fruits known as polyphenols are thought...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

34 Women’s CRPF Battalions To Combat Maoist Insurgency

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Breaking the glass ceiling, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has selected its first batch of women commandos to be inducted into its elite...
Read more

China’s Space Probe Captures First Image Of Mars

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
China's space probe Tianwen-1 has sent back the first image of Mars that is captured from a distance of 2.2 million km from the...
Read more

Study: Eating Grapes Protect Against Sunburn And Ultraviolet Skin Damage

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Eating grapes can help protect against sunburn and ultraviolet (UV) skin damage and natural components found in the fruits known as polyphenols are thought...
Read more

OTT Players Who Are Carving A Place In Indian Cyberspace

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ have competition. Even as these established players expand their presence in the Indian market through innovations in content...
Read more

LG, Samsung Introduce Home Appliances For Pet Care

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
South Korean home appliance makers are releasing products that highlight pet care features, industry insiders said on Saturday, as they target the growing number...
Read more

A Few Relationship Resolutions Tips To Own Dating In 2021

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The new year brings with it a special reflection on what the past year has offered you in your dating life. As one looks...
Read more

Possibility of Using AI Being Examined To Improve Indian Judiciary: PM Modi

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the possibility of using Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being examined to improve the efficiency and speed of...
Read more

“Rise of OTT is Providing Writers Great Scope To Build Strong Narratives”, Says Kritika Kamra

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Kritika Kamra, who has made her mark on television and has also tried her luck in Bollywood, was recently seen in the OTT series...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

sbobet on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
slot 88 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Pianino Teoria on “What Happens Next? People Just Drink Themselves To Death?” : Russia’s Story
hanover county reckless driving lawyers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
berita piala dunia on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
sv388.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
togel singapore on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
froleprotrem on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
sbobet88 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
injury law firms fairfax on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada