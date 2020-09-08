Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Is It Possible to Get the Coronavirus Twice?
Life Style Health & Fitness

Is It Possible to Get the Coronavirus Twice?

Can You Get the Coronavirus Twice? Find out here

0
Can You Get the Coronavirus Twice?
Health care workers work at a walk-up COVID-19 testing site during the coronavirus pandemic, July 17, 2020, in Miami Beach, Florida. VOA

Is it possible to get the coronavirus more than once? Scientists don’t know for sure yet, but they believe it’s unlikely.

Health experts think people who had COVID-19 will have some immunity against a repeat infection. But they don’t know how much protection or how long it would last.

There have been reports of people testing positive for the virus weeks after they were believed to have recovered, leading some to think they may have been reinfected. More likely, experts say, people were suffering from the same illness or the tests detected remnants of the original infection. There’s also the chance that tests could have been false positives.

Scientists say there has been no documented instance of a patient spreading the virus to others after retesting positive.

Can You Get the Coronavirus Twice?
Antibodies that fight the coronavirus may last only a few months in people with mild illness, suggesting people could become susceptible again. Unsplash

With similar viruses, studies have shown that people could fall sick again three months to a year after their first infections. It’s still too early to know whether that’s also possible with the coronavirus.

“It’s very much emerging science,”

said Dr. Philip Landrigan, director of the global public health program at Boston College.

Also Read: Everything You Need to Know About Labor Day

A small U.S. study published last week also found the antibodies that fight the coronavirus may last only a few months in people with mild illness, suggesting people could become susceptible again. But antibodies aren’t the only defense against a virus, and the other parts of the immune system could also help provide protection.

Settling the question of whether reinfection is possible is important. If it can occur, that could undermine the idea of “immunity passports” for returning back to workplaces. And it would not bode well for hopes of getting a long-lasting vaccine. (VOA)

