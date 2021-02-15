Monday, February 15, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness A Potential New Drug Treatment For A Fatal Childhood Cancer DIPG
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

A Potential New Drug Treatment For A Fatal Childhood Cancer DIPG

The treatment is a combination of two drugs difluoro methyl ornithine (DFMO), an established drug, and AMXT 1501

0
childhood cancer
Treatment of fatal childhood cancer. Pixabay

A team of researchers has identified a potential new drug treatment for a fatal childhood cancer Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG). The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, reveals a potential drug combination that — in animal studies and in world-first 3D models of the tumor — is “spectacularly effective in eradicating the cancer cells,” according to the researchers

In pre-clinical testing in mouse models, the researchers found that the promising drug combination led to survival in two-thirds of the mice and that the drug combination completely halted the growth of these highly aggressive tumors in these mice.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Importantly, the drug therapy, which is currently in early trials in adult cancer, is the most effective treatment ever tested in laboratory models of this incurable childhood cancer, the researchers, including David Ziegler from the Children’s Cancer Institute in Australia, said.

childhood cancer
Drug treatment. Pixabay

The treatment is a combination of two drugs — difluoro methyl ornithine (DFMO), an established drug, and AMXT 1501. The DFMO is increasingly getting attention as a treatment for difficult-to-control cancers like neuroblastoma, aggressive childhood cancer, and colorectal cancer in adults. DFMO works by targeting the polyamine pathway – an important mechanism that allows tumor cells to grow, the team said.

ALSO READ: Researchers Discover Small Molecule Effective in Treating Kidney Cancer

For the study, the team developed Australia’s first research program into DIPG by using tumor cells donated by the parents of children who have passed away from the disease. From there, they created the first laboratory models of the tumor in order to test new drugs. These models have been used to show that DIPG can bypass the activity of DFMO by pumping polyamines into cancer, essentially allowing the tumor to continue growing despite treatment with DFMO, the team said.

They have now made the breakthrough discovery that treatment with a new developmental drug, AMXT 1501, potently blocks the transport of polyamines into the DIPG cancer cell. Treatment with AMXT 1501 was found to re-sensitize the DIPG cells to DFMO leading to what Ziegler said, “was a spectacular response in animal models, with a significantly increased survival and minimal toxicity (side effects)”. (IANS)

Previous articleMore Than Half of OTT Users Do Not Approve of Threats Issued To Artists, Directors and Producers
Next articleInhibition Of The Protein EZH2 Can Reduce The Growth Of Cancer Cells

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Why America’s Leaders Are Divided Over The Environment

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NATHAN HOLT The recent US elections captured the attention of the whole world. Departing President Donald Trump was perhaps the most divisive leader that...
Read more
finance

IAMAI Official Digital Currency, Other Crypto Assets Can Coexist

NewsGram Desk - 0
With the government planning to introduce an official digital currency, industry body Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on Monday said that the...
Read more
Business

IT Sector Rallied Round To Grow At 2.3 Percent In 2020-21

NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite the impact of Covid-19, the Indian technology sector rallied round to grow at 2.3 percent year on year in the financial year 2020-21...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Why America’s Leaders Are Divided Over The Environment

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NATHAN HOLT The recent US elections captured the attention of the whole world. Departing President Donald Trump was perhaps the most divisive leader that...
Read more

IAMAI Official Digital Currency, Other Crypto Assets Can Coexist

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
With the government planning to introduce an official digital currency, industry body Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on Monday said that the...
Read more

IT Sector Rallied Round To Grow At 2.3 Percent In 2020-21

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite the impact of Covid-19, the Indian technology sector rallied round to grow at 2.3 percent year on year in the financial year 2020-21...
Read more

Love, Dating And Marriage In 2021: Here’s What Indian Singles Feel

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Millennials today are waiting to fall in love with a partner of their choice who shares their vibe and is on the same wavelength....
Read more

9 Step Guide To Ace Your Personal Finance Management

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
Financial stability is an essential part of our hopes and dreams - it can be in the form of short or long-term savings, deposit...
Read more

Liquid Biopsy For Colorectal Cancer May Guide Therapy For Tumors

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A liquid biopsy examining blood or urine can help gauge the effectiveness of therapy for colorectal cancer that has just begun to spread beyond...
Read more

Genes Involved In Autoimmune Addison’s Disease Discovered

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have discovered the genes involved in autoimmune Addison's disease -- a condition where the body's immune systems destroy the adrenal cortex leading to...
Read more

New Discovery May Help In Improved Treatments For Diabetes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have uncovered the barrier to beta cell regeneration that could pave the way for improved treatments for diabetes and diseases that involve organ...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

maryland criminal attorneys on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://sites.google.com/view/link-alternatif-poker88 on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Anthony Persse on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
bandarq on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
متابعين انستقرام خليجيين on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين سناب متفاعلين on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Lovie Blohm on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين انستقرام الامارات on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
زيادة متابعين في الانستقرام on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada