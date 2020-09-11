Friday, September 11, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Practicing Social Distancing Will Prevent Covid-19 Virus
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Practicing Social Distancing Will Prevent Covid-19 Virus

Social distancing reduces chance of Covid-19 infection: Study

0
Social distancing
Social distancing, also called “physical distancing,” means keeping a safe space between yourself and other people who are not from your household. To practice social or physical distancing, stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arms' length) from other people who are not from your household in both indoor and outdoor spaces. Unsplash

Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have found that practicing strict social distancing is associated with a markedly lower likelihood of testing positive with the Covid-19 virus.

While using public transportation, visiting a place of worship, or otherwise traveling from the home is linked to a significantly higher chances of getting infected from Covid-19, the study published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, reported.

“Our findings support the idea that if you’re going out, you should practice social distancing to the extent possible because it does seem strongly associated with a lower chance of getting infected,” said study senior author Sunil Solomon from Johns Hopkins University in the US.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter for more updates. 

For their analysis, the researchers surveyed a random sample of more than 1,000 people in the state of Maryland, asking about their social distancing practices, use of public transportation, SARS-CoV-2 infection history, and other Covid-19-relevant behaviours.

Social Distancing
Social distancing is a non-pharmaceutical infection prevention and control intervention implemented to avoid/decrease contact between those who are infected with a disease causing pathogen and those who are not, so as to stop or slow down the rate and extent of disease transmission in a community. Unsplash

They found that those reporting frequent public transport use were more than four times as likely to report a history of testing positive for Covid-19 infection, while those who reported practicing strict outdoor social distancing were just a tenth as likely to report ever being Covid-19 positive.

The study is believed to be among the first large-scale evaluations of Covid-19-relevant behaviours that is based on individual-level survey data, as opposed to aggregated data from sources such as cellphone apps.

Want to read more in hindi? Check out: ईरान का समृद्ध यूरेनियम भंडार, अंतर्राष्ट्रीय समझौते की सीमा से 10 गुना अधिक

The results indicated that 55 (5.3 per cent) of the 1,030 participants had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection at any time, while 18 (1.7 per cent) reported testing positive in the two weeks before they were surveyed.

The researchers found that when considering all the variables they could evaluate, spending more time in public places was strongly associated with having a history of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

An infection history also was 16 times more common among those who reported having visited a place of worship three or more times in the prior two weeks, compared to those who reported visiting no place of worship during the period.

Also, those who reported practicing social distancing outdoors “always” were only 10 per cent as likely to have a SARS-CoV-2 history, compared to those who reported “never” practicing social distancing.

Also Read: 47% Indian Working Women Experiencing Pandemic Stress: Study

The results are consistent with the general public health message that mask-wearing, social distancing, and limiting travel whenever possible reduce SARS-CoV-2 transmission, the authors noted.

Last month, a study published in the journal PLOS Medicine, revealed that US government-issued physical distancing orders significantly slowed the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to an estimated reduction of more than 600,000 cases in the US within three weeks of implementation. (IANS)

Previous article47% Indian Working Women Experiencing Pandemic Stress: Study
Next articlePreparing to Close Up for the Fall and Winter: Tips for Protecting Your Backyard

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Visiting Indirapuram? Here are Some Places You Can’t Afford to Miss

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Muskan Bhatnagar Indirapuram is situated in the city of Ghaziabad. The well-established place is located along Delhi-Meerut Expressway and is in proximity with the...
Read more
Entertainment

Sometimes in the Worst of Situations, You Have Something to Celebrate: Shweta Tripathi

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Shweta Tripathi has found reason to celebrate in the worst of situations amid the ongoing pandemic. Despite 2020 being the year of Covid, Shweta...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Signs And Symptoms You Can Identify To Prevent Suicide

NewsGram Desk - 0
On World Suicide Prevention Day we look at the tell tale signs and symptoms you can watch out for in case you feel a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,157FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Visiting Indirapuram? Here are Some Places You Can’t Afford to Miss

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Muskan Bhatnagar Indirapuram is situated in the city of Ghaziabad. The well-established place is located along Delhi-Meerut Expressway and is in proximity with the...
Read more

Sometimes in the Worst of Situations, You Have Something to Celebrate: Shweta Tripathi

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Shweta Tripathi has found reason to celebrate in the worst of situations amid the ongoing pandemic. Despite 2020 being the year of Covid, Shweta...
Read more

Signs And Symptoms You Can Identify To Prevent Suicide

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
On World Suicide Prevention Day we look at the tell tale signs and symptoms you can watch out for in case you feel a...
Read more

Diabetes During Pregnancy May Cause Child to Age Faster Biologically

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Children born to mothers who had diabetes during pregnancy may age faster biologically and be at an increased risk for obesity and high blood...
Read more

Here’s the Key Concern of Indian Expats Amid Pandemic

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The thought of returning home from abroad after losing jobs amid the Covid-19 pandemic continues to be a key concern for Indian Expats ,...
Read more

September 2020 Announced As Poshan Maah Or National Nutrition Month

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Bringing into sharp nation-wide focus the indispensable role nutrition plays in the development of not just a child, but communities and the nation at...
Read more

Death of Pet Can Trigger Mental Health Issues in Children

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that the death of a family pet can trigger a sense of grief in children that is profound and prolonged, and...
Read more

LGBTQ Allies Driving Change In Society

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Ever since the Supreme Court struck down Article 377, we as a culture, as a country, and as citizens do not view it as...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,157FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x