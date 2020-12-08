Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Practo Telemedicine Health Plans Grown By 250 Percent
BusinessLead Story

Practo Telemedicine Health Plans Grown By 250 Percent

There are more than 20,000 plus doctors from over 21 specialties on the Practo Plus health plan network

telemedicine
Practo- Digital healthcare platform. Flickr

Leading digital healthcare platform Practo on Tuesday announced that its telemedicine health plans have grown by over 250 percent in the last six months. Launched early this year, Practo health plans have touched the lives of more than 1.2 lakhs people across individual and corporate customers, in this short span of time. The company is targeting a 10 times growth in Plus subscribers over the next year.

While most of the health plan users are from metro cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, there has been a growth of 30 times in the number of users from non-metro cities like Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow.

“It’s encouraging to see how patients are getting more and more aware and appreciative of this new way of accessing healthcare,” Siddhartha Nihalani, VP – Product Growth, Practo, said in a statement.

“Health Plans are a great way of making telemedicine more mainstream, and we’re very bullish on both its relevance and growth, over the coming months and years,” Nihalani added.

telemedicine
Practo provides telemedicine health plans. Flickr

There are more than 20,000 plus doctors from over 21 specialties on the Practo Plus health plan network. With an ETA of about 120 seconds, health plan patients get priority access and can connect with doctors on text, call, or video, 24 hrs a day, 7 days a week.

According to the company, millennials account for 60 percent of the health plan users, the majority of whom consult for the elders in the family. The second most active user group include those who have chronic health conditions and those who live in remote locations

The most consulted specialty includes General physician, Gynecology, Pediatrics, Dermatology, ENT, and sexology, wherein a typical user consults these doctors up to four times a month. The company revealed that out of all the users, 50 percent of users are new/first-time users of telemedicine health plans. (IANS)

