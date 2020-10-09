Friday, October 9, 2020
Prajakta Koli to Join Hollywood Celebrities to Address Climate Change
EntertainmentEnvironmentLead Story

Prajakta Koli to Join Hollywood Celebrities to Address Climate Change

Prajakta will join the event at the upcoming virtual Countdown Global Launch

"We can inspire others through action because there is no hope without action," says Prajakta. IANS

Indian YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli will join Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Chris Hemsworth, Jane Fonda, Mark Ruffalo and Jaden Smith to address the issue of climate change.

Prajakta will join the event at the upcoming virtual Countdown Global Launch, which aims to mobilise people to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. It will be held on October 10.

The event lineup also includes Don Cheadle, Al Gore, Xiye Bastida, Hannah Stocking, and Prince William.

Indian YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli will join many Hollywood celebritites including Chris Hemsworth to address the issue of climate change. Pinterest

“We can inspire others through action because there is no hope without action. I am delighted to partner with Countdown to inspire every company and country and engage citizens in actions that decouple carbon from our economy and way of life in this decade,” Prajakta said.

“We need to fight to ensure this planet survives and flourishes for future generations, which requires intergenerational collaboration. Countdown is about coming together across ages and sectors to help the planet to heal and ensure we preserve the earth better than we have been doing so far,” Prajakta added. (IANS)

