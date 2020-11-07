Precautions To Celebrate A Safe Diwali Amidst Pollution

How does air pollution affect our health? There are many organs and bodily functions that can be harmed, consequences include respiratory disease like COPD, aggravation of bronchial asthma; fatigue, headaches, and anxiety; irritation of the eyes, nose, and throat; nervous system damage and have effects on the cardiovascular system.

Here are some precautions you can follow to keep away from the harmful effects of air pollution.

MAINTAIN FREQUENT VENTILATION: Occasionally, keep your windows open to will allow proper ventilation. It allows the air to circulate through the house, keeping it fresh.

WEAR MASKS: It is important to be responsible and take mandatory precautions. The COVID-19 pandemic this year has made the use of masks a necessity and celebrate a safe Diwali.

DON’T USE SANITISER BEFORE LIGHTING DIYA/CANDLES: Refrain from using hand sanitizers which are alcohol-based before lighting diyas, candles, or any such thing. This is because sanitizers are inflammable and can cause fire hazards.

KEEP SANITISERS AWAY FROM FIRE: Since most sanitizers are alcohol-based, they can easily catch fire. Therefore, keep your sanitizer bottles in a safe place and celebrate a safe Diwali.

KEEP WATER HANDY: Instead of carrying sanitizer everywhere, you can consider carrying water and paper soap rather.

CONSUME A VITAMIN C DIET RICH: Try to consume fruit that is rich in vitamin C, magnesium, and omega fatty acids. These nutrients help to strengthen the overall immunity of the body.

MAINTAIN PHYSICAL DISTANCING: It is recommended that you celebrate Diwali this year staying indoors mostly. However, if you are meeting someone, fold your hands in.

AVOID HEAVY EXERCISES IN OPEN: Try to avoid heavy exertion activities and going outdoors and doing physical activities such as cycling, jogging, etc. during the early morning and evening. Although gym or indoor exercises are permissible, they should be done in moderation. It is better to limit outdoor activities for children.

KEEP AN INHALER AND MEDICINES HANDY: Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 and have respiratory-related illness should keep their inhaler and medicines handy and follow the above precautionary tips. (IANS)