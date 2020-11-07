Saturday, November 7, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Precautions To Celebrate A Safe Diwali Amidst Pollution
Life StyleHealth & FitnessIndian festivalsLead Story

Precautions To Celebrate A Safe Diwali Amidst Pollution

A measure to stay safe this Diwali

0
safe diwali
This year amidst Covid19 and Pollution take precautions to celebrate safe Diwali. Pixabay

How does air pollution affect our health? There are many organs and bodily functions that can be harmed, consequences include respiratory disease like COPD, aggravation of bronchial asthma; fatigue, headaches, and anxiety; irritation of the eyes, nose, and throat; nervous system damage and have effects on the cardiovascular system.

Here are some precautions you can follow to keep away from the harmful effects of air pollution.

MAINTAIN FREQUENT VENTILATION: Occasionally, keep your windows open to will allow proper ventilation. It allows the air to circulate through the house, keeping it fresh.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

WEAR MASKS: It is important to be responsible and take mandatory precautions. The COVID-19 pandemic this year has made the use of masks a necessity and celebrate a safe Diwali.

DON’T USE SANITISER BEFORE LIGHTING DIYA/CANDLES: Refrain from using hand sanitizers which are alcohol-based before lighting diyas, candles, or any such thing. This is because sanitizers are inflammable and can cause fire hazards.

safe diwali
Avoid the use of Sanitizer while burning crackers. Pixabay

KEEP SANITISERS AWAY FROM FIRE: Since most sanitizers are alcohol-based, they can easily catch fire. Therefore, keep your sanitizer bottles in a safe place and celebrate a safe Diwali.

KEEP WATER HANDY: Instead of carrying sanitizer everywhere, you can consider carrying water and paper soap rather.

CONSUME A VITAMIN C DIET RICH: Try to consume fruit that is rich in vitamin C, magnesium, and omega fatty acids. These nutrients help to strengthen the overall immunity of the body.

MAINTAIN PHYSICAL DISTANCING: It is recommended that you celebrate Diwali this year staying indoors mostly. However, if you are meeting someone, fold your hands in.

ALSO READ: The Right Skincare Products And Regime For This Winter Season

AVOID HEAVY EXERCISES IN OPEN: Try to avoid heavy exertion activities and going outdoors and doing physical activities such as cycling, jogging, etc. during the early morning and evening. Although gym or indoor exercises are permissible, they should be done in moderation. It is better to limit outdoor activities for children.

KEEP AN INHALER AND MEDICINES HANDY: Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 and have respiratory-related illness should keep their inhaler and medicines handy and follow the above precautionary tips. (IANS)

Previous articleNovember 7: National Cancer Awareness Day
Next articleUAE Based Indian Students Launched A Magazine Defying Stereotypical Beauty Standards

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

UAE Based Indian Students Launched A Magazine Defying Stereotypical Beauty Standards

NewsGram Desk - 0
Three United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian students have launched a magazine aimed at defying stereotypical beauty standards, a media report said on Saturday. Shuchita Bahl,...
Read more
Health & Fitness

November 7: National Cancer Awareness Day

NewsGram Desk - 0
Early detection of cancer makes the treatment far easier and survival rates much higher. To raise awareness about cancer, its prevention, and timely treatment,...
Read more
Business

Ashtottaram 23: OṀ GĪTĀMRUTABHŨMYAI NAMAH

NewsGram Desk - 0
Ashtottaram 23 23) OṀ GĪTĀMRUTABHŨMYAI NAMAH: OṀ (AUM)-GII-TA-AMRU-TA-BHOO-MYAI–NA-MA-HA                     ॐ गीतामृतभूम्यै नमः                                                    (Gītāmruta: Ambrosia of Celestial song, the song of God) The Bhagavad Gita often referred to...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

UAE Based Indian Students Launched A Magazine Defying Stereotypical Beauty Standards

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Three United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian students have launched a magazine aimed at defying stereotypical beauty standards, a media report said on Saturday. Shuchita Bahl,...
Read more

Precautions To Celebrate A Safe Diwali Amidst Pollution

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
How does air pollution affect our health? There are many organs and bodily functions that can be harmed, consequences include respiratory disease like COPD,...
Read more

November 7: National Cancer Awareness Day

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Early detection of cancer makes the treatment far easier and survival rates much higher. To raise awareness about cancer, its prevention, and timely treatment,...
Read more

Ashtottaram 23: OṀ GĪTĀMRUTABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Ashtottaram 23 23) OṀ GĪTĀMRUTABHŨMYAI NAMAH: OṀ (AUM)-GII-TA-AMRU-TA-BHOO-MYAI–NA-MA-HA                     ॐ गीतामृतभूम्यै नमः                                                    (Gītāmruta: Ambrosia of Celestial song, the song of God) The Bhagavad Gita often referred to...
Read more

WhatsApp To Unveil Money Sending Feature For Its Users

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
After two years of waiting, the WhatsApp payment service has received approval from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to go live on...
Read more

The Countdown For First Space Mission For ISRO From India In 2020

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The countdown for the Saturday evening launch of the Indian rocket, Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C49 (PSLV-C49), carrying the country's radar imaging satellite and nine...
Read more

The Right Skincare Products And Regime For This Winter Season

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
When it comes to skincare, choosing from a plethora of products can feel downright confusing. Picking just one from rows of cleansers, toners, scrubs,...
Read more

WhatsApp Rolls Out Disappearing Message Feature

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
WhatsApp on Thursday launched the much-awaited 'Disappearing Messages' on its platform for both Android and iOS users that will automatically delete new messages sent...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada