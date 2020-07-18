Saturday, July 18, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Prediabetes Increases Risk of Heart Disease, Death: Study
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Prediabetes Increases Risk of Heart Disease, Death: Study

Prediabetes is a "pre-diagnosis" of diabetes

0
It is estimated that more than 470 million people worldwide will have prediabetes by 2030.
It is estimated that more than 470 million people worldwide will have prediabetes by 2030. Pixabay

Researchers have found that prediabetes increases people’s risk of heart disease and death, especially if they have a history of heart issues.

Prediabetes is a “pre-diagnosis” of diabetes – when a person’s blood sugar level is higher than normal, but not high enough to be considered diabetes.

It is estimated that more than 470 million people worldwide will have prediabetes by 2030 and up to 70 per cent of them will eventually develop type 2 diabetes, the study published in the journal The BMJ, reported.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“Prediabetes is associated with an increased risk of all-cause mortality and cardiovascular disease (CVD) in both the general population and patients with a history of heart disease,” the study authors from the Southern Medical University in China, wrote.

Prediabetes was associated with 15% increased risk of cardiovascular disease.
Prediabetes was associated with 15% increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Pixabay

For the findings, the research team analysed the results of 129 studies on associations between prediabetes and the risk of CVD and death from any cause (all-cause mortality) in individuals with and without a history of heart disease.

The studies involved over 10 million individuals. Most were of high quality and took account of other potentially important factors, such as age, sex, ethnicity, and lifestyle.

The results show that in the general population, prediabetes was associated with a 13 per cent increased risk of all-cause mortality and a 15 per cent increased risk of cardiovascular disease, over an average follow-up time of around 10 years.

Prediabetes was associated with a 13% increased risk of all-cause mortality.
Prediabetes was associated with a 13% increased risk of all-cause mortality. Pixabay

It also carried a higher risk of coronary heart disease and stroke.In absolute terms, this equates to seven extra deaths per 10,000 person-years and almost nine extra cases of cardiovascular disease per 10,000 person-years in the general population, compared with normal blood sugar levels.

Also Read: Scientists Find One of Earth’s Blackest Materials on a Fish

In patients with a history of heart disease, prediabetes was associated with a 36 per cent increased risk of all-cause mortality and a 37 per cent increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

The researchers also found that impaired glucose tolerance (higher than normal blood sugar levels after eating) carried a higher risk of all-cause mortality, coronary heart disease and stroke than impaired fasting glucose (higher than normal blood sugar levels after a period of fasting).

“Screening and proper management of prediabetes may contribute to primary and secondary prevention of CVD,” the researchers noted. (IANS)

Previous articleQuarter of a Billion People To Lose Jobs: Microsoft President
Next articleSkype Launches Background Blur Feature for iOS

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Here’s What Not To Do To A Person With Mental Health Issues

NewsGram Desk - 0
All of us function because we have a mind of our own. The way we think, the way we feel and the way we...
Read more
India

New Solar Tender to Give VGF Support to Cut Chinese Imports

NewsGram Desk - 0
In an attempt to reduce dependence on the Chinese imports, the Central government plans to come out with a fresh solar tender that will...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Blood Tests can Detect Positive Covid-19 in 20 Minutes: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Australian researchers have been able to detect positive Covid-19 cases using blood samples in about 20 minutes and identify whether someone has contracted the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,980FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,787FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Here’s What Not To Do To A Person With Mental Health Issues

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
All of us function because we have a mind of our own. The way we think, the way we feel and the way we...
Read more

New Solar Tender to Give VGF Support to Cut Chinese Imports

India NewsGram Desk - 0
In an attempt to reduce dependence on the Chinese imports, the Central government plans to come out with a fresh solar tender that will...
Read more

Blood Tests can Detect Positive Covid-19 in 20 Minutes: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Australian researchers have been able to detect positive Covid-19 cases using blood samples in about 20 minutes and identify whether someone has contracted the...
Read more

Frequency Analysis: Researchers Use New Method to Spot Deepfake Images, Videos

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Deepfakes are becoming more authentic owing to the interaction of two computer algorithms to create perfect 'fake' images and videos, and humans are simply...
Read more

It is an Extraordinary Time for us to Educate Ourselves: Dia Mirza

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Dia Mirza, who is a United Nations Sustainable Development Goals advocate, has been highlighting the impact of the Covid pandemic on all socio-economic...
Read more

Whole Concept of Veganism Stems from ‘Live and Let Live’: Richa Chadha

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Richa Chadha feels large-scale production and consumption of animal products is harming the planet as well as the human race. "There's a lot of...
Read more

People Who are Multi-Talented are Huge Inspirations to me: Ayushmann Khurrana

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says he is always inspired by multi-talented personalities. The actor is currently reading up on the life and times of Salvador...
Read more

Here’s the Mantra To Achieve The Adequate Diet

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
What you eat and what you do not eat has a significant effect on your overall health. An unhealthy diet can increase the risk...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,980FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,787FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada