Friday, October 9, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Pregnancy Complications Linked to Increased Risk of Heart Disease, Stroke in Later...
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Pregnancy Complications Linked to Increased Risk of Heart Disease, Stroke in Later Life

Several other factors related to fertility and pregnancy also seem to be associated with subsequent cardiovascular diseases

0
Pregnancy complications may up stroke risk in later life
Pregnancy complications are linked to a heightened risk of heart disease or stroke in later life. Unsplash

Researchers have found that pregnancy complications such as miscarriage, pre-eclampsia, diabetes in pregnancy (gestational diabetes) and pre-term birth are linked to a heightened risk of heart disease or stroke in later life.

Several other factors related to fertility and pregnancy also seem to be associated with subsequent cardiovascular disease, including starting periods early, use of combined oral contraceptives, polycystic ovary syndrome, and early menopause, the study published in the journal The BMJ, reported.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

However, a longer length of breastfeeding was associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease. Previous research has suggested that risk factors specific to women may be linked to cardiovascular disease and stroke, but clarity on the quality of the evidence is lacking and on how the findings can be translated into public health and clinical practice.

Pregnancy complications may up stroke risk in later life
A longer length of breastfeeding was associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease. Unsplash

So a team of UK researchers searched relevant research databases for published systematic reviews and meta-analyses that investigated links between reproductive factors in women of reproductive age and their subsequent risk of cardiovascular disease.

A total of 32 reviews were included, evaluating multiple risk factors over an average follow-up period of 7-10 years.

The researchers found that several factors, including starting periods early (early menarche), use of combined oral contraceptives, polycystic ovary syndrome, miscarriage, stillbirth, pre-eclampsia, diabetes during pregnancy, pre-term birth, low birth weight, and early menopause were associated with an up to twofold risk of cardiovascular outcomes.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: कैबिनेट बैठकों में पासवान का हस्तक्षेप बहुत व्यावहारिक होता था: मोदी

Pre-eclampsia was associated with a fourfold risk of heart failure.

“Possible explanations for these associations include family medical history, genetics, weight, high blood pressure and cholesterol levels, and chemical imbalances from use of hormonal contraceptives,”

the study authors wrote.

Pregnancy complications may up stroke risk in later life
Pre-eclampsia was associated with a fourfold risk of heart failure. Unsplash

However, no association was found between cardiovascular disease outcomes and current use of progesterone only contraceptives, use of non-oral hormonal contraceptive agents, or fertility treatment.

Also Read: Countries Fail to Invest in Nature-Related Economic Reforms in their Pandemic Recovery Plans

The researchers point to some limitations, such as missing data and the fact that reviews were largely based on observational evidence, so they cannot rule out the possibility that other unmeasured (confounding) factors may have had an effect.

Nevertheless, they say the evidence reported in this review suggests that, from menarche to menopause, the reproductive profile of women is associated with their future risk of cardiovascular disease. (IANS)

Previous articleCountries Fail to Invest in Nature-Related Economic Reforms in their Pandemic Recovery Plans
Next articleASICS World Ekiden 2020: Gear Up for a Virtual Marathon

RELATED ARTICLES

Bollywood Interview

Tahir Raj Bhasin: “83” Will Transform Theatres Into Cricket Stadiums

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has a special reason to be excited over the decision to reopen cinema halls all over India as he is...
Read more
Lead Story

ASICS World Ekiden 2020: Gear Up for a Virtual Marathon

NewsGram Desk - 0
Inspired by the Japanese running culture, runners of all abilities across the globe will work together to complete a combined virtual marathon called ASICS...
Read more
Environment

Countries Fail to Invest in Nature-Related Economic Reforms in their Pandemic Recovery Plans

NewsGram Desk - 0
Most countries are failing to invest in nature-related economic reforms or investments in their Covid-19 pandemic recovery plans, says a study. Indeed, some countries, including...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,125FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Tahir Raj Bhasin: “83” Will Transform Theatres Into Cricket Stadiums

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has a special reason to be excited over the decision to reopen cinema halls all over India as he is...
Read more

ASICS World Ekiden 2020: Gear Up for a Virtual Marathon

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Inspired by the Japanese running culture, runners of all abilities across the globe will work together to complete a combined virtual marathon called ASICS...
Read more

Pregnancy Complications Linked to Increased Risk of Heart Disease, Stroke in Later Life

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that pregnancy complications such as miscarriage, pre-eclampsia, diabetes in pregnancy (gestational diabetes) and pre-term birth are linked to a heightened risk...
Read more

Countries Fail to Invest in Nature-Related Economic Reforms in their Pandemic Recovery Plans

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Most countries are failing to invest in nature-related economic reforms or investments in their Covid-19 pandemic recovery plans, says a study. Indeed, some countries, including...
Read more

World Post Day: Honour The Service That Brings People Closer Everyday

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
By Shweta Porwal Bringing up the past, before digital communications came into our lives, sending letters by post was the only option if it was...
Read more

Instagram Emerges as the Most Preferred Social Media Platform Among Indian Youth

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Instagram has emerged as the most preferred social media platform among the Indian youth while YouTube garnered most attention amid pandemic, with 98 per...
Read more

Do you Encounter Back Pain Frequently? You Could be Suffering from Ankylosing Spondylitis

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Are you in the age group of 20 to 40? Do you encounter back pain frequently? Is it difficult for you to carry out...
Read more

India’s Luxury Beauty Market Continues to Grow

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta According to Euromonitor International, the premium beauty and personal segment in India, which is Asias third largest economy, was worth $774 million...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,125FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada