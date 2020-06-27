Saturday, June 27, 2020
Pregnant Women Can be at Increased Risk for Severe COVID-19 Illness

Pregnancy is also associated with increased risk for ICU admission

Pregnant women may be at increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness
Pregnant women should be aware of their potential risk for severe COVID-19 illness. Pixabay

Pregnant women might be at increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness, according to a report byf the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Hispanic and non-Hispanic black pregnant women appear to be disproportionately affected by the infection during pregnancy, Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying on Friday.

To reduce severe COVID-19-associated illness, pregnant women should be aware of their potential risk for severe COVID-19 illness, said the CDC.

During January 22 to June 7, a total of 8,207 cases of COVID-19 in pregnant women were reported to CDC, representing approximately 9 per cent of cases among women of reproductive age with data available on pregnancy status.

Pregnant women may be at increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness
The high percentage of COVID-19 cases among females of reproductive age who were pregnant might also be attributable to increased screening and detection of non-pregnant women. Pixabay

The higher-than-expected percentage of COVID-19 cases among females of reproductive age who were pregnant might also be attributable to increased screening and detection of the infection in pregnant women compared with non-pregnant women or by more frequent health care encounters, which increase opportunities to receive testing, said the CDC.

The report also suggests that among adolescents and females aged 15 to 44 years with COVID-19, pregnancy is associated with increased risk for ICU admission and receipt of mechanical ventilation, but it is not associated with increased risk for mortality. (IANS)

