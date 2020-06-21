President Of India, Ram Nath Kovind on Yoga

As the whole world is passing through a health crisis amid COVID-19 pandemic, President Ram Nath Kovind on the 6th International Yoga Day on Sunday suggested practicing Yoga, saying it “can help keep the body fit and mind serene”.

Referring to the importance of Yoga, president Kovind said the ancient science of Yoga is India’s great gift to the world.

“Glad to see more and more people adopting it. Amid stress and strife, especially with Covid-19, practicing Yoga can help keep the body fit and mind serene,” President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.

The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually on June 21 since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. Yoga is a physical, mental, and spiritual practice that originated in India.

Experts say that Yoga strengthens the respiratory system which is affected by novel coronavirus pandemic that has infected 3,95,048 people and caused 12,948 deaths across India so far. (IANS)