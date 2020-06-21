Sunday, June 21, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness President Of India, Ram Nath Kovind on Yoga
Life StyleHealth & FitnessIndiaLead Story

President Of India, Ram Nath Kovind on Yoga

The prominence of Yoga explained by the President

0
President house
The residence of the president of India (Rashtrapati Bhavan). Pixabay

As the whole world is passing through a health crisis amid COVID-19 pandemic, President Ram Nath Kovind on the 6th International Yoga Day on Sunday suggested practicing Yoga, saying it “can help keep the body fit and mind serene”.

Please follow our Twitter For more such updates!

Referring to the importance of Yoga, president Kovind said the ancient science of Yoga is India’s great gift to the world.

“Glad to see more and more people adopting it. Amid stress and strife, especially with Covid-19, practicing Yoga can help keep the body fit and mind serene,” President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.

President Of India
President Of India on Yoga. Wikimedia common

The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually on June 21 since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. Yoga is a physical, mental, and spiritual practice that originated in India.

Also Read : This Father’s Day Gift Your Father A Dessert

Experts say that Yoga strengthens the respiratory system which is affected by novel coronavirus pandemic that has infected 3,95,048 people and caused 12,948 deaths across India so far. (IANS)

Previous articleCovid-19 in Infants results to Mild Fever, Shows Research
Next articleSarvesh Shashi on the Prominence of Yoga

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Shiv Khera Shares ‘tips’ on Finding Health, Work and Life Balanced Amid Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
Renowned motivational speaker Shiv Khera on Sunday shared 'tips' on finding health, work and life balanced amid COVID-19 pandemic, in a webinar organised here...
Read more
Health & Fitness

World Will be a Healthier Place with More People Practising Yoga: Shivraj

NewsGram Desk - 0
On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for familiarizing the...
Read more
Entertainment

Manushi Chhillar Feels Proud that Yoga is India’s Gift to the World

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar says she feels extremely proud that Yoga is India's gift to the world and that it is...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,769FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Shiv Khera Shares ‘tips’ on Finding Health, Work and Life Balanced Amid Pandemic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Renowned motivational speaker Shiv Khera on Sunday shared 'tips' on finding health, work and life balanced amid COVID-19 pandemic, in a webinar organised here...
Read more

World Will be a Healthier Place with More People Practising Yoga: Shivraj

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for familiarizing the...
Read more

Manushi Chhillar Feels Proud that Yoga is India’s Gift to the World

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar says she feels extremely proud that Yoga is India's gift to the world and that it is...
Read more

Type 2 Diabetes Adult Patients May Show Signs at an Early Age of 8

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that people who develop type 2 diabetes as an adult may show early signs of susceptibility at an early age of...
Read more

UK PM Announces “One Meter Plus” Social Distancing Rule

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a new "one meter plus" social distancing rule to reopen the United Kingdom, the Daily Telegraph newspaper...
Read more

Dying of Hope: Special Prayer Vigil Held in Rome for Refugees

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
World Refugee Day is being observed Saturday with the aim of raising awareness of refugees throughout the world. In Italy, a special prayer vigil...
Read more

New Discovery to Improve Life Quality for Prostate Cancer Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists have discovered a novel formulation of the prostate cancer drug abiraterone acetate that can dramatically improve the quality of life for people suffering...
Read more

Sarvesh Shashi on the Prominence of Yoga

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
One of the yoga's most prominent contemporary voices, Sarvesh Shashi, is not just a yoga entrepreneur, but in his own words, yoga is his...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,769FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada