Here’s How You Can Prevent Maskne & Keep Your Skin Healthy During Changing Season

By Puja Gupta

The COVID-19 pandemic has left everyone to take precautions to avoid the spread. This means that it has become imperative for everyone to wear a mask no matter where they’re headed to but there is a problem. Excessive use of face mask may not be good for your skin and one may develop acne. Maskne is one of the biggest skin conditions caused by the constant use of mask.

Maskne is a type of acne that usually appear in areas covered by the mask and also the parts of the face where the mask and face shields touch the skin. Mask is to essentially protect your nose and mouth from catching bacteria by trapping the air you inhale and exhale. This phenomenon teamed up with the sweat makes it the perfect atmosphere for bacteria to take home on your skin. The moisture soaked up under the mask makes it favorable for bacteria to toy around on the layers of your skin. Adding to this is the sweat that helps the bacteria in clogging the pores and hence causing acne.

Plabita Sharma, The Body Shop Expert shares ways to prevent Maskne and keep your skin healthy during changing season.

Change your mask regularly

Make sure to wear masks that do not trap the sweats. The use and throw medical masks work the best and help prevent skin issues. Masks with multiple layers of cloth will only store more bacteria. Even if you use those, make sure to rinse them thoroughly with soap and water after every use.

Wash your face

Use a gentle cleanser that is free of fragrance and oil and rinse with lukewarm water. Avoid over-washing your face to prevent dryness and inflammation of skin. If you have dry skin, a creamy brightening face wash is ideal to use at least once a week. If you have oily, acne-prone skin, then a gel-based face wash is going to be a savior for your skin.

Toner Tales

The skin toners you use will determine how your skin fares this season. Make sure to avoid any harsh skin toners that contain alcohol. Use natural toners that contain ingredients like tea tree, Aloe Vera, cucumber etc.

Apply Moisturiser

Invest in a rich moisturiser with hyaluronic acid and ceramides. Apply moisturiser during the day as well as at night, or whenever your skin feels dry. Refrain from oil-based moisturisers and use water-based moisturizer, ones that do not clog the pores. Not only will this keep your skin hydrated, it will also act as a barrier between your face and your mask, reducing friction.

Skip the makeup

Avoid makeup if you can. Powder and cream products both will mix with the sweat and clog pores which is something we absolutely do not want.

If you cannot avoid make up, micellar water is a good idea to remove the makeup

Use Spot Correctors

They can treat acne lesions. Gel correctors or even acne patches can help control your acne. If you don’t have any of those items, try tea tree oil or clove oil on the pimple and see how the acne reduces.

SPF is a must

A rainy or cloudy day doesn’t mean your skin is safe from the harmful ultra-violet rays of the sun. Use a good sunscreen every day to avoid any skin problem.

Keep yourself Hydrated

Dehydrated, parched, dry skin is common during monsoon. So, make sure you drink lots of water to keep your body wary of toxins leading to acne and pimples. While drinking at least 8 glasses of water is important to hydrate your skin, you also need to apply a moisturizer to prevent dryness.

Eat Seasonal Fruits

Monsoon comes loaded with a bevy of seasonal fruits that may do wonder for your skin – all thanks to their high antioxidant content. Some of the vitamin C rich fruits you may include in your monsoon diet are litchis, pears, Jamun and peaches.

Avoid Oily Food

It is difficult to tame your cravings in this nippy weather but it is a good idea to keep a safe distance from oily and fried food for sake of your skin during Monsoon and especially when you are facing a condition like Maskne.

Include those Healthy Seeds

Do not toss away the seeds as they are a treasure trove of nutrients. Sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds are replete with vitamin E that may help your skin become younger, taut and radiant. (IANS)