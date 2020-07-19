Sunday, July 19, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Here's How You Can Prevent Stretch Marks During Pregnancy
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Here’s How You Can Prevent Stretch Marks During Pregnancy

Stretch marks are a common problem for many people, especially pregnant women

0
How to prevent stretch marks during pregnancy
You can prevent stretch marks if you follow a safe exercise plan, a good diet, and a regular skincare regime. Pixabay

By Puja Gupta

Stretch marks are a type of scarring on the skin; it is a common problem for many people, especially pregnant women. Stretch marks occur in the dermis, the middle layer of skin, when there is a rapid growth in the body which causes the elastic fibres under the skin’s surface to break, hence causing marks.

In simple terms, when the skin is stretched, the collagen is weakened and its normal production cycle is disturbed and damaged. This leads to the creation of fine scars beneath the top layer of the skin. It commonly occurs on the thighs, arms, stomach, and the bottom area. You can prevent stretch marks if you follow a safe exercise plan, a good diet, and a regular skincare regime.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

Dr. Teena Thomas, Sr. Consultant Obstetrics & Gynecology, Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital, Brookefield, Bangalore shares some ways to prevent stretch marks during pregnancy:

How to prevent stretch marks during pregnancy
Exercising regularly will not only prevent you from gaining weight but will also improve elasticity. Pixabay

Exercise: Exercising regularly will not only prevent you from gaining weight but will also improve elasticity. You can try brisk walking or indoor cycling.

Sunscreen: Always apply sunscreen before you step out of the house, especially to areas where stretch marks might occur, such as belly, sides and chest.

Exfoliation: Exfoliate regularly as it will not only improve elasticity but will also boost blood circulation.

Cleansing: Cleansing your skin will give you a natural glow whilst hydrating your skin. Buy one that’s made of natural oil.

Sunblock: If you’re constantly exposed to the sun, choose a product that includes sunscreen. Buy a sunscreen with an SPF 15 or higher.

How to prevent stretch marks during pregnancy
Drink enough water to keep your skin supple and maintain elasticity. Pixabay

Moisturiser: While buying a moisturiser, look for one that has ingredients like vitamin A, vitamin E or hyaluronic acid. Do not use products that falsely claim to remove stretch marks completely. You can take the help of your dermatologist to find the right one.

Water: Drink enough water to keep your skin supple and maintain elasticity.

Diet: There are several food items you can eat that encourage collagen production.

Here are some diet tips to follow:

Vitamin D: Consume Vitamin D rich foods such as fish oil, tuna, and egg yolks to prevent the epidermal atrophy.

How to prevent stretch marks during pregnancy
Consume Vitamin C rich foods such as citrus fruits, berries and melon. Pixabay

Omega 3 fatty acids: Consume Omega 3 rich foods such as olive oil, cow butter, this will help increase elasticity.

Vitamin C: Consume Vitamin C rich foods such as citrus fruits, berries and melon, this will help increase elasticity and improve substance between skin cells.

Also Read: I Have Been Busier Than Ever in the Lockdown: Rana Daggubati

Vitamin E: Consume Vitamin E rich foods such as seeds, peanut butter, tomatoes, this will help improve the health of membranes and skin tissues.

Vitamin A: Consum Vitamin A rich foods such as sweet potatoes, pumpkin, mango, this will help improve skin elasticity and boost the formation of new skin cells.

When you have stretch marks, you need to take care of your skin regularly. Keep your skin hydrated by drinking lots of water and consume a healthy and balanced food. Stretch marks can have a profound effect on your self-confidence. Consult your dermatologist right away, she/he will examine your skin type and help find suitable treatments or products. (IANS)

Previous articleI Have Been Busier Than Ever in the Lockdown: Rana Daggubati
Next articleUS Congressman and Civil Rights Leader John Lewis Dies at Age 80

RELATED ARTICLES

India

YouTube Tutorials Making Criminals Dangerous

NewsGram Desk - 0
Science has made the world small. Sometimes whatever you need is served on a platter on your laptop. However, science cant detect if the...
Read more
Health & Fitness

5% Mild Covid-19 Patients Progress to Critical Form: Researchers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that approximately 5 per cent of people with Covid-19 progress to a severe or critical form, including development of severe pneumonia...
Read more
finance

Only 10% Manufacturing Firms Report Production Increase in Q1

NewsGram Desk - 0
With the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant nationwide lockdown bringing a severe slowdown in the economy, a survey by FICCI has shown that only...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,979FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,786FollowersFollow

Most Popular

YouTube Tutorials Making Criminals Dangerous

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Science has made the world small. Sometimes whatever you need is served on a platter on your laptop. However, science cant detect if the...
Read more

5% Mild Covid-19 Patients Progress to Critical Form: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that approximately 5 per cent of people with Covid-19 progress to a severe or critical form, including development of severe pneumonia...
Read more

Only 10% Manufacturing Firms Report Production Increase in Q1

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
With the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant nationwide lockdown bringing a severe slowdown in the economy, a survey by FICCI has shown that only...
Read more

Homicides Increases up to 14% in San Francisco Bay Area: Report

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
While robberies, rapes and auto burglaries fell in the San Francisco Bay Area's largest cities, homicides increased up to 14 per cent in the...
Read more

Twinkle Khanna: Responsibilities Must be Shared According to Skill Sets

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Why should women be expected to do all household chores? asks Twinkle Khanna. In an interaction with IANS, the actress-turned-author emphasized that household work should...
Read more

Here are Some Extra Skincare Precautions to Take Before Stepping Out Again

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Prolonged pandemic and lockdown gave us enough time to take care of our skin and stay away from a regular exposure of sun, dust...
Read more

US Congressman and Civil Rights Leader John Lewis Dies at Age 80

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
John Robert Lewis, a champion of civil rights for African Americans and longtime U.S. lawmakers, has died. He was 80. The veteran congressman died Friday...
Read more

Here’s How You Can Prevent Stretch Marks During Pregnancy

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Stretch marks are a type of scarring on the skin; it is a common problem for many people, especially pregnant women. Stretch...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,979FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,786FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada