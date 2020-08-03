Monday, August 3, 2020
New Printing Process Advances 3D Capabilities, Improves Products

Today, products created through the 3D printing of plastics include everything from toys to drones

The global market for 3D plastics printers is estimated at $4 billion and growing. Wikimedia Commons

Scientists have developed a new printing process that advances 3D capabilities and aims to improve quality of products used in business, industry and at home.

Called injection printing, the technology David Kazmer from University of Massachusetts-Lowell pioneered is featured in the academic journal Additive Manufacturing. The invention combines elements of 3D printing and injection molding, a technique through which objects are created by filling mold cavities with molten materials.

The marriage of the two processes increases the production rate of 3D printing, while enhancing the strength and properties of the resulting products. The innovation typically produces objects about three times faster than conventional 3D printing, which means jobs that once took about nine hours now only take three, according to Kazmer, an engineering professor who led the research project.

New technology can advance 3D printing, improve products
Substances such as plastics, metals and wax are used in 3D printers. Wikimedia Commons

While the global market for 3D plastics printers is estimated at $4 billion and growing, challenges remain in ensuring the printers create objects that are produced quickly, retain their strength and accurately reflect the shape desired.

“The invention greatly improves the quality of the parts produced, making them fully dense with few cracks or voids, so they are much stronger,” said Kazmer.

For technical applications, this is game-changing.

“The new process is also cost-effective because it can be used in existing 3D printers, with only new software to programme the machine needed”.

Substances such as plastics, metals and wax are used in 3D printers to make products and parts for larger items, as the practice has disrupted the prototyping and manufacturing fields.

Today, products created through the 3D printing of plastics include everything from toys to drones and this new technology can be useful. (IANS)

