Thursday, April 15, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Private Equity Inflow In India Realty Increased By 19% In FY21
BusinessIndiaLead Story

Private Equity Inflow In India Realty Increased By 19% In FY21

The average ticket size of PE deals rose by 62 percent from $110 million in FY20 to $178 million in FY21

0
Equity
During the previous financial year, PE investments into the realty sector stood at $5.8 billion. Pixabay

Bucking the pandemic private equity (PE) investments into the India real estate sector rose around 19 percent in FY 2020-21 to over $6.27 billion, according to an Anarock report. During the previous financial year, PE investments into the realty sector stood at $5.8 billion. Indian real estate recorded its highest-ever private equity investments since in the last fiscal, since FY16, noted the Anarock Capital’s ‘Flux – FY20-21 Market Monitor for Capital Flows’.

Unlike earlier, FY21 saw private equity investors focus majorly on portfolio deals across multiple cities and assets, rather than on specific projects or cities. Such portfolio deals constituted 73 percent of the overall investments, with around $4.58 billion invested through portfolio deals in multiple cities. The average ticket size of PE deals rose by 62 percent from $110 million in FY20 to $178 million in FY21. Both structured debt and equity witnessed strong growth during the year at 84 percent and 15 percent respectively, said the report.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

 

Structured debt was largely towards portfolio deals instead of project-level assets, it said. Though FY21 was an unprecedented year due to the pandemic, foreign PE funds showed much optimism for India. As much as 93 percent of the total PE investments pumped into Indian real estate were by foreign investors. Investments by foreign PE funds almost doubled from $3 billion to $5.8 billion in FY21. In contrast, domestic PE funds invested merely $300 million compared to $420 million in FY20.

Equity
The average ticket size of PE deals rose by 62 percent from $110 million in FY20 to $178 million in FY21. Pixabay

Shobhit Agarwal, MD & CEO of Anarock Capital said: “Foreign funds are evidently very upbeat about India. High-grade rental-generating assets have attracted foreign investors in a big way during the year.”Moreover, India has a strong underlying demand for office space with a quality workforce and average rentals available at less than a dollar per square foot per month, he said.

ALSO READ: Hike in Oil Price, Inflationary Fears Subdue Indian Equity Indices

“Alongside, the successful REIT listings have provided a good monetizing option for PE investors, leading to a stronger demand for good quality rental earning office and retail assets,” Agarwal said. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleNobel Doctor: Sexual Violence in Conflict is a “Pandemic”
Next articleImpaired Face Recognition Is Associated With Social Isolation

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Find Your Lost iPhone With Google Assistant

NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has announced features coming to Google Assistant, with the most notable feature for Apple users being the ability to locate a lost iPhone...
Read more
Lead Story

Iraqi Military Launched An Operation Against Remnants Of The Islamic State

NewsGram Desk - 0
Iraq's military and allied militias have launched a new security operation against remnants of the Islamic State (IS) terror group in a northeastern province. The...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Physical Exercise In Youth Can Lead To Robust Life After 60

NewsGram Desk - 0
Maintaining a daily exercise routine in youth may help reduce the risk of high blood pressure or hypertension and dementia in later life, according...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,517FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Find Your Lost iPhone With Google Assistant

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has announced features coming to Google Assistant, with the most notable feature for Apple users being the ability to locate a lost iPhone...
Read more

Iraqi Military Launched An Operation Against Remnants Of The Islamic State

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Iraq's military and allied militias have launched a new security operation against remnants of the Islamic State (IS) terror group in a northeastern province. The...
Read more

Physical Exercise In Youth Can Lead To Robust Life After 60

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Maintaining a daily exercise routine in youth may help reduce the risk of high blood pressure or hypertension and dementia in later life, according...
Read more

Women’s Empowerment Showcased Through Dairy Sector In UP

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The story has shades of the 1976 Shyam Benegal film 'Manthan' that showcased women's empowerment through the dairy sector. But in this story, there...
Read more

Air Pollution May Inflame Outcomes In Asthma Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Exposure to higher levels of air pollution is likely to increase the severity of Covid-19 among people suffering from respiratory conditions such as asthma...
Read more

Impaired Face Recognition Is Associated With Social Isolation

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A solitary lifestyle can have profound effects on the brains' abilities to recognize faces, finds a study on wasps with implications on humans facing...
Read more

Private Equity Inflow In India Realty Increased By 19% In FY21

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Bucking the pandemic private equity (PE) investments into the India real estate sector rose around 19 percent in FY 2020-21 to over $6.27 billion,...
Read more

Nobel Doctor: Sexual Violence in Conflict is a “Pandemic”

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dr. Denis Mukwege warned Wednesday that the scourge of sexual violence and rape in all conflicts is now "a real...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

funny t shirt designs for men on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Douglas Monte on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
라이브 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
podsmall.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Buddies Social Network on Health
Roy Christmas on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://union.instructure.com/eportfolios/1309/Home/33820X_PDF_To_Obtain_Certification_effortlessly_Score on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
asmr https://0mniartist.tumblr.com on Health
sm 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
올인 119 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,517FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada