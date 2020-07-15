Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Private Trips: Emerging Travel Trend Amid Pandemic

'Private Journeys' are the new trend in travel

The facility allows for a leisurely exploration of a destination. Pixabay

By Puja Gupta

Private trips are an emerging trend, which allows families and friends to enjoy and explore a destination in privacy and safety in a COVID era. Keeping this in mind, Thomas Cook (India) and SOTC Travel announced the launch of a new initiative, Private Journeys, which are chauffeured van tours designed for smaller groups of people.

The facility allows for a leisurely exploration of a destination: its history, culture, cuisine and its hidden secrets!

Curated by experts, exclusive private experiences have been included: from chasing the Northern Lights in Norway or the Russian Lapland, whale watching in South Africa, enjoying the resplendent colours of autumn in Bavaria, Germany or soaking in the ambience of Christmas markets from Paris to Prague, a celebration of Christmas in Santa Land, Finland, a taste of history and culture in Vietnam or Cambodia, exploring the natural wonders of New Zealand or the breath-taking winter wonderland in Switzerland.

'Private Journeys' new trend in travel
It covers over 32 countries including Switzerland. Pixabay

It covers over 32 countries, for travel from September 2020-2021.

Rajeev Kale, President and Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. said: “As we enter a new era of travel with an increased focus on health and safety, our Private Journeys intends to bring back consumer confidence with a unique concept of premium, chauffeur-driven van tours, specially designed for smaller/secure groups of family or close friends. The easy-paced itineraries promise a relaxed holiday with an in-depth exploration of each destination. And while we have included delightful premium experiences, the pricing has been kept very affordable – starting at just Rs 25,800.00.”

Daniel Dsouza, President & Country Head, Leisure, SOTC Travel said, “The pioneering concept of Private Journeys offers the comfort of a chauffeur-driven van ensuring a safe and private holiday all throughout their journey. Private Journeys comes with the Assured Program – in association with Apollo Clinics and includes comprehensive Insurance Cover for Covid-19 related hospitalization for a stress-free travel journey.”

He added, “To ensure a safe customer journey right from the start, we have conceptualized Virtual Outlets to assist via phone, chat or a video call for customers seeking contactless services.” (IANS)

