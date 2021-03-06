Saturday, March 6, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Privatisation May Lead To Increased Charges, Lower Profits For Public: AINBOF
BusinessfinanceIndiaLead Story

Privatisation May Lead To Increased Charges, Lower Profits For Public: AINBOF

In a statement, the AINBOF said privatization will primarily impact the general public only as the social objectives will be lost in the name of profitability

0
Finance
AINBOF believes that creating public opinion and awareness among the public on the ill effects of privatization will persuade the Government to rethink on its agenda. Pexels

All India Nationalised Banks Officers Federation (AINBOF) has opposed privatisation of public sector banks as it will lead to increase in service charges and will take banking beyond the reach of common man.

In a statement, the AINBOF said privatization will primarily impact the general public only as the social objectives will be lost in the name of profitability.

“Service Charges will be increased and customers who are able to bear those charges only will be serviced. This will take banking beyond the reach of the common man which was the primary objective of nationalization,” it said.

It said though the Government’s agenda of privatization started way back in 1991 immediately after the liberalization the trade unions were successful in thwarting the ill-conceived moves of the successive governments over the past three decades and maintaining the public sector status.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

“Of the many private sector banks that came into existence, today only a handful which were promoted by the financial houses like ICICI, UTI, IDBI, HDFC are surviving and many of the private sector entities that commenced their banking operations after 1990 were either closed or merged”, it added.

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan also viewed that privatization alone won’t solve the problems of the banking sector, and even private lenders are not immune to the problem of bad assets in a slowing economy.

Stocks
All India Nationalised Banks Officers Federation (AINBOF) has opposed privatisation of public sector banks as it will lead to increase in service charges and will take banking beyond the reach of common man. Pexels

AINBOF believes that creating public opinion and awareness among the public on the ill effects of privatization will persuade the Government to rethink on its agenda.

To achieve this AINBOF is conducting various programmes to reach out to the general public to like conducting street corner meeting, customer meets, conducting of demonstrations, wearing Black badge and protest masks, display of posters and banners, at branches/ offices, distribution of pamphlets to customers and public, social media campaign among others.

ALSO READ: Report: What Makes People Swipe Right On Tinder?

The response has been overwhelming and many of the customers felt that privatization should be opposed and were prepared to extend their support, the association said.

AINBOF is the second largest trade union for the bank officers in India with 68,000 officers’ members. (IANS/KR)

Previous articleNow AI Can Predict New Atrial Fibrillation, AF-Related Stroke Risks
Next articleHow This Visual Effect Specialist Created Sensation With Tom Cruise’s Deepfakes

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

How This Visual Effect Specialist Created Sensation With Tom Cruise’s Deepfakes

NewsGram Desk - 0
A visual effects specialist who created deepfake photos and videos of Hollywood actor Tom Cruise that went viral on various social media platforms, has...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Now AI Can Predict New Atrial Fibrillation, AF-Related Stroke Risks

NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has found that Artificial Intelligence (AI) can predict risk of new atrial fibrillation (AF) and AF-related stroke. Atrial fibrillation is the...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here’s Why You Should Purchase a 3-Layered Face Mask To Protect Yourself Against COVID-19

NewsGram Desk - 0
While buying a new face mask to protect yourself against Covid-19 infection, make sure you go for a three-layered mask as it is more...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

How This Visual Effect Specialist Created Sensation With Tom Cruise’s Deepfakes

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A visual effects specialist who created deepfake photos and videos of Hollywood actor Tom Cruise that went viral on various social media platforms, has...
Read more

Privatisation May Lead To Increased Charges, Lower Profits For Public: AINBOF

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
All India Nationalised Banks Officers Federation (AINBOF) has opposed privatisation of public sector banks as it will lead to increase in service charges and...
Read more

Now AI Can Predict New Atrial Fibrillation, AF-Related Stroke Risks

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has found that Artificial Intelligence (AI) can predict risk of new atrial fibrillation (AF) and AF-related stroke. Atrial fibrillation is the...
Read more

Here’s Why You Should Purchase a 3-Layered Face Mask To Protect Yourself Against COVID-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
While buying a new face mask to protect yourself against Covid-19 infection, make sure you go for a three-layered mask as it is more...
Read more

Report: What Makes People Swipe Right On Tinder?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
What makes you swipe right a profile on Tinder or any other dating apps? Maybe attractiveness and the race of a potential partner, a...
Read more

Indeed: Tech Hiring In India Above Pre-Pandemic Levels

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
A study of tech job postings on job site Indeed on Friday showed that hiring in tech roles between April 2020 and January 2021...
Read more

Can Probiotics Help Improve Nutrient Absorption In The Malnourished?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Living in a country like India which is home to one-fifth of the world's population, one cannot help but worry about the state of...
Read more

Topics By OTT, Which Were A No-No On Indian Screen Till A While Back

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
OTT shows seem to push the envelope in terms of storylines and plots, and there are a lot of taboo and sensitive topics being...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ผิวแห้ง on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lester Spivakovsky on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
transformador trifásico 380v para 220v 15kva on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lenard McMahan on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Mitzi McKeon on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
apartamento Rua José Bonifácio Méier on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
lume barra bonita on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Anita Traugott on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada