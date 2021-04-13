Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Probiotic Kefir Yogurt Likely To Treat Various Inflammatory Conditions
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Probiotic Kefir Yogurt Likely To Treat Various Inflammatory Conditions

The mechanism by which milk fermented probiotics can protect against pathogenic infections and aid the immune system

0
probiotic
A drug to treat problems. Pixabay

A team of Israeli researchers has identified new drug candidates from probiotic Kefir yogurt that may combat pathogenic bacteria and treat various inflammatory conditions, including inflammatory bowel disease and Covid-19 infections. The study, led by researchers from the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) in Israel, highlighted the mechanism by which milk fermented probiotics can protect against pathogenic infections and aid the immune system.

The drug candidates are based on molecules isolated from Kefir yogurt — a fermented probiotic dairy drink made by infusing cow or goat milk with kefir grains containing yeast and lactic acid bacteria, The findings, published in the journal Microbiome, demonstrated that the kefir-secreted molecules can significantly reduce virulence of Vibrio cholerae — which causes cholera. The anti-bacterial effect was based on disrupting communication among the bacterial cells.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Further, the experimental results revealed that the isolated molecules effectively healed mice inflicted with a lethal “cytokine storm” — the extreme immune response, which is one of the main causes of death in Covid-19 patients. The molecules not only eliminated the cytokine storm, but also restore balance to the immune system, an extraordinary feat pointing to significant therapeutic potential.

ALSO READ: Patients Treated With Antipsychotic Drugs At Lower Risk Of Covid19 Infection

While the healthy properties of probiotics in yogurt have been widely recognised, the study showed how these actually have the potential to be highly effective drugs, the researchers said. “These results are notable, since this is the first demonstration that virulence of human pathogenic bacteria can be mitigated by molecules secreted in probiotic milk products, such as yogurt or kefir,” said Raz Jelinek, Professor at the BGU.

“Following promising results in animal models, we look forward to administering these drug candidates to patients who are experiencing a cytokine storm due to Covid-19 infection, or people suffering from acute inflammatory bowel pathologies, such as Crohn’s disease,” Jelinek added. The researchers have formed a new company to develop and commercialize the technology. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleCan Fast Fashion Be Eco-Friendly?
Next articleAll About Sakariya: From Struggling To Meet Cricket Expenses To IPL Stardom

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

The Ghost Army: Top-Secret Unit That Duped Hitler

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht The 23rd Headquarters Special Troops, also known as 'The Ghost Army' was the military deception force of the United States Army was...
Read more
Health & Fitness

5 Things You Should Know About Food Supplements

NewsGram Desk - 0
Food supplements can be your best allies if you want to improve your health. Bet on including them in your eating routine! Although people...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here’s How Covid19 Gave Rise To Depression And Anxiety

NewsGram Desk - 0
The onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, which resulted in the sudden isolation of families together at home, gave rise to depression and...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,518FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

The Ghost Army: Top-Secret Unit That Duped Hitler

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht The 23rd Headquarters Special Troops, also known as 'The Ghost Army' was the military deception force of the United States Army was...
Read more

5 Things You Should Know About Food Supplements

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Food supplements can be your best allies if you want to improve your health. Bet on including them in your eating routine! Although people...
Read more

Here’s How Covid19 Gave Rise To Depression And Anxiety

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, which resulted in the sudden isolation of families together at home, gave rise to depression and...
Read more

All About Sakariya: From Struggling To Meet Cricket Expenses To IPL Stardom

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Rajasthan Royals pace bowler Chetan Sakariya has overcome many hurdles in his life like working at his uncle's stationery shop while in school in...
Read more

Probiotic Kefir Yogurt Likely To Treat Various Inflammatory Conditions

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of Israeli researchers has identified new drug candidates from probiotic Kefir yogurt that may combat pathogenic bacteria and treat various inflammatory conditions,...
Read more

Can Fast Fashion Be Eco-Friendly?

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY We people are continually barraged with media that squeezes us to purchase fresher and trendier garments, just to discard them when they...
Read more

Cybercrime: Retail, Hospitality And Healthcare The Top Targets Of Cybercriminals

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Organizations in the business and professional services, retail and hospitality, financial, healthcare, and high technology were the top targets of cybercriminals in 2020, said...
Read more

Covid-19 Pandemic Reveals Correlations To Six Unhealthy Eating Behaviors

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
New research into the lingering impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has revealed correlations to six unhealthy eating behaviors. The study found six key themes...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

sm 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
넷마블 포 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
aa on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
xo 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Osvaldo Furphy on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 신규 쿠폰 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
0mniartist on Health
드림카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 쿠폰 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lorri Fincham on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,518FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada