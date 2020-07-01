Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Indian History & Culture A Glance Into Profound Diversity Of India Through Hindu New Year
Indian History & CultureLead StoryOpinionReligion

A Glance Into Profound Diversity Of India Through Hindu New Year

Here's all you need to know about Hindu Calendar

0
A Glance Into Profound Diversity Of India Through Hindu New Year
An enormous diversity of India is found in no country in this entire world. Pixabay

By Purnima Nath

A Glance Into Profound Diversity Of India Through Hindu New Year
Purnima Nath is an entrepreneur, an author, a community leader, and a Hindu.

An enormous diversity of India is found in no country in this entire world. Uncovering layers of this land is quite interesting. Although formally obtained independence from British ruler with a new border in 1947, its multiculturalism and diversity is magnanimous and expansive, and deep-rooted in its heritage and intense history. Its sheer population, massive cultural amalgamation, religious and linguistic variety is unmatched and unequaled to any other nation on earth. The range of heterogeneity is seen in everything, even to the degree of counting days. Imagine a nation with 1.38 billion people, gazillions of religions, and various regions with different date systems? We could easily be celebrating a couple of new year day every  single month. That’s why the national calendar was implemented in 1957. Interestingly, even though the Hindu calendar year 2077 was yesterday March 25, 2020, different region celebrates it differently, with their flavor of traditions and rituals. However, one common thread that ties everything beautifully is, no matter how or when it is observed, the fundamental meaning is the same – ‘the beginning of the new era’. Fascinating…right?

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

BRIEF OF PREHISTORIC ERA:

Of course, India today is nothing like what it was thousands of years ago. However, history is a lens through which we can uncover many mysteries. Historians and archaeologists consistently expressed their surprise and appreciation of the use of the advanced techniques of the prehistoric civilization of Indus valley. Bronze age (that is, 3000 years older than Hellenistic age when Greek culture triumphed), from 3300 BCE to 1300 BCE ancient Indus Valley Civilization flourished in the northwestern region of South Asia by the Sindh river, stretching from northeast Afghanistan, through much of Pakistan, and into western and northwestern India. Cities were most noted for sophisticated and technologically advanced urban planning (grids), hygiene and sanitation system, hydraulic engineering, bathing, wastewater management, centralized planning, handicrafts, pottery, and metallurgy work. Sewage and drainage system were far more developed and superior than any found in sites in the middle east and advanced even with the current standard found in the South Asian region. Its advanced architectures were praised by historians. Mahenjo Daro and Harappa were the two most important cities. Today these are UNESCO World Heritage sites.

A Glance Into Profound Diversity Of India Through Hindu New Year
Indus Valley Civilization flourished in the northwestern region of South Asia by the Sindh river. Pixabay

A handful of realistic statuettes have been found…the archaeologists found it difficult to believe these figures were from the prehistoric era. “When I first saw them I found it difficult to believe that they were prehistoric; they seemed to completely upset all established ideas about early art and culture. Modeling such as this was unknown in the ancient world up to the Hellenistic age of Greece, and I thought, therefore, that some mistake must surely have been made; that these figures had found their way into levels some 3000 years older than those to which they properly belonged … Now, in these statuettes, it is just this anatomical truth which is so startling; that makes us wonder whether, in this all-important matter, Greek artistry could possibly have been anticipated by the sculptors of a far-off age on the banks of the Indus.“ – exclaimed, Sir John Marshall, director of Archaeological Survey of India who oversaw the excavation of Mahenjo Daro and Harappa of Indus Valley Civilization from 1902 to 1928.

Most intriguing of all finding was that this civilization was much different than that of slightly later civilizations of Mesopotamian and ancient Egypt. There was no evidence found of supreme leaders, mass army or massive tombs built for kings or rulers, nor any massive monuments like you see in ancient Egyptian civilization, for instance, pyramid. It was concluded that everyone enjoyed equal opportunity in society. No evidence was found for violent religious practices either. Philosophy, religion and belief system resembles later developed Hindu religion. For instance, Swastika seals found are now in the British Museum. Pashupati seal found shows a seated figure with animals – could be an epithet of Lord Shiva. Life perhaps was much simpler and peaceful.

WHY IS THIS IMPORTANT FACTOR NOW?

I think there is a deep connection to this with modern-day Hindus. It appears that, Hindu people by the Sindh river in the Indus Valley had passed on their peaceful traditions through generations, which still is experienced in the modern era. Hinduism, as a religion did not exist in the prehistoric era. People who lived in the Indus Valley region were called Hindus. Although Hinduism came along as a religion along the way, it never restricted anyone to any strict form of worshiping or even chose not to worship. Hinduism is vast and deep. No one is thrown out of the community if they choose to worship or not worship. In fact, fundamental of Hinduism is spirituality, and quest of knowledge and truth. Over the past thousands of years, India sewed accumulated foreign religions (Jews, Christianity, Islam), beautifully with its own religions (Hinduism, Sikhism, Buddhism and Jainism) into a spectacular colorful fabric. Peace, tolerance, acceptance and diversity of Hindu people  are experienced even in this horrific condition of modern day. Mentality of treating everyone equally regardless of religious bias, faith, beliefs, language is perhaps engraved in the blood of Hindus.

A Glance Into Profound Diversity Of India Through Hindu New Year
No one is thrown out of Hinduism if they choose to worship or not worship. Pixabay

HINDU CALENDAR: 

In the year 57 BC, the Hindu calendar started – a system of counting dates based on monthly cycles of moon phases, called Panchang. Therefore, the exact day of the Hindu New Year changes every year, in accordance with the calculations in the lunar calendar. However, celebrations are unique in every Indian state, that follows their customs and traditions exclusive to that particular region.

In the northern Indian region, people celebrate Chaitra Navaratri in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar. Rajasthanis observe through Thapna and Kashmiris with Navreh. Karnataka calls it Ugadi, and Maharastra and Goa call Gudi Pawa. For Manipuris, it is Sajiba Nongma – Panbaa and for the Assamese, it is Rangali Bihu. Orissa honors with Panna Sankranti or Maha Vishuva Sankranti or Mesha Sankranti. Tamilians salutes to Puthandu and Bengalis named it Pahela Baishakh and Punjabis celebrate Baishakhi  in mid-April. For Kerala it is Vishu, for Sindhis, it is Cheti Chand.

Also Read: HSS Activities During COVID-19 Crisis

BEGINNING OF A NEW ERA

No matter when the regions decided to celebrate, the fundamental significance is the same – ‘the beginning of a new age’. For instance, ‘Ugadi’ is the same as ‘Yugadi’. ‘Yug’ is a Sanskrit word, it means ‘age’ and ‘adi’ means ‘beginning’.

History can be a great lesson. Not only about our strengths and weakness, our bravery, decisions, or mistakes, it can give a glimpse of our traditions, rituals, cultures and shed some lights on lives of our ancestors. India, seemingly chaotic, but an awe-inspiring culture that is deeper than ocean and wider than the sky. Our history, our heritage and our culture is our pride. 

I wish you a very happy Hindu New Year 2077.

(About the Author: An entrepreneur, an author, a community leader, and a Hindu. Past candidate of Milwaukee County Executive and founder of Spindle India, Inc. She is an Engineer and MBA from Northwestern University. Purnima writes and speaks on various global issues, politics and leadership.) @PurnimaNath www.NathPurnima.com
Previous articleHSS Activities During COVID-19 Crisis
Next articleDr. Munish Raizada in Conversation with Renee Lynn (Part-II)

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Sustainable Kitchen Herb Gardening and it’s Benefits

NewsGram Desk - 0
Your small choice of starting a kitchen herb garden or nurturing the gardening habit can lead you to join the fight against global warming....
Read more
Lead Story

Covid-19 Infected Patients’ Blood Can Tell Severity Of Illness

NewsGram Desk - 0
Clinicians can examine Covid-19 patients' blood to identify those at greatest risk of severe illness and to pinpoint those most likely to need a...
Read more
Health & Fitness

While Covid-19 Continues, Don’t Forget Virus with Pandemic Potential

NewsGram Desk - 0
Don't panic, but there is another virus out there that could cause a pandemic. This one is an influenza strain circulating in pigs and...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,006FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,777FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Sustainable Kitchen Herb Gardening and it’s Benefits

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Your small choice of starting a kitchen herb garden or nurturing the gardening habit can lead you to join the fight against global warming....
Read more

Covid-19 Infected Patients’ Blood Can Tell Severity Of Illness

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Clinicians can examine Covid-19 patients' blood to identify those at greatest risk of severe illness and to pinpoint those most likely to need a...
Read more

While Covid-19 Continues, Don’t Forget Virus with Pandemic Potential

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Don't panic, but there is another virus out there that could cause a pandemic. This one is an influenza strain circulating in pigs and...
Read more

SARS-CoV-2 Can Directly Infect Heart Cells of Covid-19 Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of US scientists, led by an Indian-origin researcher revealed that SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus), the virus behind Covid-19, can infect heart cells in a...
Read more

Company’s Hiring Sentiments For Students Amidst a Pandemic

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The pandemic has adversely affected the campus-hiring scenario across the nation. Amid the panic of unemployment and lay-offs, one-third of the students confirmed that...
Read more

COVID-19 Threatens Peace and Development Globally, Warns UN Rights Chief

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The UN high commissioner for human rights warns that COVID-19 threatens peace and development around the world. Michelle Bachelet called for action to protect...
Read more

EU Lifts Travel Restrictions on 14 Countries, Excluding US

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The European Union (EU) has lifted COVID-19 related travel restrictions on visitors from 14 nations, but its list excludes American travelers. People from Algeria, Australia,...
Read more

National Doctor’s Day: Karnataka Honours Healthcare Warriors

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Recognising their selfless service over the last 3 months in their relentless fight against the corona virus spread, Karnataka on Wednesday honoured doctors, nurses,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,006FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,777FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada