Project Platform Does Not Matter: Actress Radhika Apte

Actress Radhika Apte has revealed her process of choosing projects. For her, the platform does not matter.

Radhika has acted in films such as “Badlapur”, “Phobia”, “Pad Man” and “Andhadhun”, but her name is often associated with an OTT platform, thanks to her roles in “Lust Stories”, “Sacred Games” and “Ghoul”.

“I have always chosen a project basis of how deeply I feel connected to the character and storyline. I have never chosen a project because of a platform,” she said.

Talking about her preferences, Radhika Apte shared: “I don’t have any preference, I like both theatre and cinema they have their own charm and own things to appreciate.”

The actress made her directorial debut with “The Sleepwalkers”.

On the acting front, she will be next be seen in her international project “A Call To Spy”, as a real-life character of the spy Noor Inayat Khan. (IANS)