Sunday, September 13, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Protein Report Card For National Nutrition Month
Life StyleHealth & FitnessIndiaLead Story

Protein Report Card For National Nutrition Month

Here's your protein report card

0
Protein Report Card
Protein provides about 10 to 35 percent of calories needed everyday. Each gram of protein provides 4 calories. Unsplash

Celebrating the National Nutrition Month, Right To Protein, a nationwide public health awareness initiative, launched Protein Report Card for Indian citizens to self-assess and improve their nutritional intake.

This Protein Report Card is designed to help people understand if their protein consumption is adequate or requires immediate intervention. People looking to receive their own Protein Report Card this nutrition month can log-on to the freely available Protein-O-Meter (Protein calculator tool) and access their customised Protein Report Card.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter for more updates. 

The launch of the programme by the is a direct result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recommendations of introducing nutrition cards to increase awareness in India. The Prime Minister had shared this recommendation August 30, 2020, keeping in mind the importance of focusing on quality and nutritious food intake, along with increasing awareness regarding this topic in the country, especially among the younger generation and students.

Protein Report Card
Plant proteins lack some of the essential amino acids but they may be healthier than animal based protein as they contain less fat, no cholesterol and plenty of dietary fibre. Unsplash

This is a step to address the gap of self-assessment and awareness. The Report Card can be generated by visiting the online site, wherein alongside a detailed breakup of protein consumed, it will also recommend protein-rich whole foods that can be included in your daily diet to eliminate any gaps in protein consumption.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal asserted that the focus on nutrition must be instilled early on in life – starting interventions in schools and at home and catalyzed by government efforts. “An asset like the Protein Report Card is a significant tool that citizens may use to take charge of their health and wellbeing, which is now more critical than it has ever been. It is important to increase awareness about quality food intake and embedding this value into the country’s education curriculum as a starting point towards nutrition security for India’s future generations.”

“Starting National Nutrition Month this year, the Protein Report Card will continue to reiterate the importance of focusing on monitoring our food intake and making better food choices for overall better nutrition, especially among the growing generation of India”, said Dr. Suresh Itapu, Nutraceutical Expert, Director – NutriTech India, Supporter of the Right To Protein initiative

Also Read: Samsung Electro-Mechanics Develops World’s Smallest Power Inductor

It will help Indians monitor their protein intake and help focus on nutritious food consumption from time to time considering the fact that although protein awareness exists among citizens, there is low knowledge of protein sources which is causing poor protein consumption in Indian households (India’s Protein Paradox Study, 2020). This study also draws attention to the responsibility of educational institutions in creating awareness among students and parents about adequate protein consumption.

Dr. Itapu added, “Such recommendations from India’s Protein Paradox study are key pillars of building a general understanding and awareness about adequate protein consumption and complete nutrition in India.” (IANS)

Previous articleSamsung Electro-Mechanics Develops World’s Smallest Power Inductor
Next articleMammoths Likely Driven to Extinction by Lack of Drinking Water

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Terrorism, Pandemic Trigger Depression and Stress: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Marissa Melton This September 11 is different. Every year, Americans have remembered the largest terrorist attack on American soil by coming together – to...
Read more
Beauty Tips

Skincare Tips For Brides

NewsGram Desk - 0
The wedding season is upon us, and every bride wants to get that glowing flawless skin for her special day. Especially when face masks...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Attain A Blue Mind!

NewsGram Desk - 0
According to USA Today the term 'blue mind' means "the mildly meditative state we fall into when near, in, on or under water. It's...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,156FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Terrorism, Pandemic Trigger Depression and Stress: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Marissa Melton This September 11 is different. Every year, Americans have remembered the largest terrorist attack on American soil by coming together – to...
Read more

Skincare Tips For Brides

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
The wedding season is upon us, and every bride wants to get that glowing flawless skin for her special day. Especially when face masks...
Read more

Attain A Blue Mind!

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
According to USA Today the term 'blue mind' means "the mildly meditative state we fall into when near, in, on or under water. It's...
Read more

Mammoths Likely Driven to Extinction by Lack of Drinking Water

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists say that one of the last surviving populations of woolly mammoths was likely driven to extinction by lack of drinking water. Follow NewsGram on...
Read more

Protein Report Card For National Nutrition Month

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Celebrating the National Nutrition Month, Right To Protein, a nationwide public health awareness initiative, launched Protein Report Card for Indian citizens to self-assess and...
Read more

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Develops World’s Smallest Power Inductor

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Samsung Electro-Mechanics, a major electronic components maker in South Korea, said Sunday it has developed the world's smallest power inductor. The affiliate of Samsung Group...
Read more

Fear of COVID-19 Has Scared Away Most Blood Donors: Health Workers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka Cameroon says it urgently needs more than 2,000 pints of blood to save the lives of about 300 people, including hemodialysis...
Read more

Know The Most Popular Ethnic Cuisines in America

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dora Mekouar Americans embrace and discover different cultures through their cuisine. The United States is a melting pot, which means its food is, too. And...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,156FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x