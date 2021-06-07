Protein Deficiency Can Cause Dangerous Effects

Protein is one of the most crucial nutrients required for the healthy functioning of our bodies. The role of protein is commonly misunderstood and is usually associated with muscle gain. Protein has multiple benefits, ranging from metabolism to muscle synthesis. This building block of our body should be an essential part of our diet and should be considered to lead a healthier lifestyle. But, protein deficiency can also cause some dangerous diseases.

We all have different protein requirements based on our lifestyles and health factors. For example, a regular, active gym-goer would require more protein per day than your average sedentary man. Pallav Bihani, the founder of Boldfit, speaks to IANSlife sharing major symptoms of protein deficiency:

* You Can’t Seem To Lose The Fat: Have you been working out relentlessly, eating clean, and still not seeing a visible difference in your fat loss journey? You need protein. When you don’t consume enough protein, your body cannot repair the muscles properly, which eventually leads to the loss of those hard-earned muscles instead of burning fat. Low protein intake can also dip your energy levels marginally, so make sure you are loaded up!

* Unstable Mood: Low protein intake is also linked with unstable moods, irritability, and brain fog. Protein is crucial for synthesizing a variety of hormones and neurotransmitters responsible for our mood. Such as serotonin, the hormone which makes one feel safe and happy. Missing out on protein can therefore cause fluctuations in one’s mood.

* Cravings: Our body requires specific nutrients to be up and running whenever we need to hustle. When you provide inadequate protein, it causes your blood sugar levels to drop, which causes your body to trigger cravings for a quick fix. Consume protein-rich foods to make sure that your blood sugar levels are stable.

* Bone strength: Calcium is essential for skeletal integrity, but did you know that 50 percent of our bones are protein in terms of volume. Along with vitamin D and Calcium, dietary protein is crucial for bone health and longevity. Protein plays a huge role in preserving bone density with aging.

* Skin, Hair, and Nail Problems: Your skin, hair, and nails are primarily made of protein, and so naturally, a protein deficiency led to reflect on them too. Severe protein deficiency may even cause redness, flaky skin, and depigmentation. It may also cause hair thinning, fading, hair loss, and brittle nails. Odema, which leads to puffy and swollen skin, is another classic symptom of protein deficiencies.

A safe thumb rule is to consume 1-1.5 grams of protein per kg of body weight (i.e.If you weigh 60 kgs, your ideal protein intake goal is between 60 and 90 grams per day). Consume protein from natural sources like meat, eggs, fish, dairy, legumes, soy, and if you cannot meet your goal intake, then invest in protein supplements like whey protein, vegan protein powder and BCAAs. (IANS/AD)