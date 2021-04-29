Psychology Of Music And It’s Impact On Brain

BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY

Music psychology or the psychology of music is a subfield of both psychology and musicology. Its goal is to explain and comprehend musical behavior and experience, as well as the processes by which music is interpreted, produced, reacted to, and integrated into daily life. It investigates why humans spend so much time, effort, and money on musical activities.

According to studies, humans spend around 40% of their waking time actively or passively listening to music, and it affects our feelings and emotions for about 60% of the time we listen to it. We are surrounded by sound and music as we grow up. It’s just a part of who we are. It is also believed that the songs which you find pleasurable can activate the same areas in your brain like drugs or alcohol. When we listen to an emotional tune, studies show that the right hemisphere of the brain is preferentially stimulated. Music has also been shown to be effective in treating psychiatric depression when used as a form of therapy.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Researchers at Bristol University discovered that playing 30-second snippets of live carefully chosen songs each elicits unique feelings or emotions in the participant in a dramatic way. For example, when they were listening to music, their heart rates began to slow down, possibly due to focus, and then quickly increased when the music stopped.

Although it is difficult to find tracks that have the same meaning for all, it is clear that some sounds in their pace, especially in movies, may add to the emotion that the artist wants you to feel. In many films, a high score will compensate for poor acting or dialogue. After analyzing a variety of soundtracks from various genres, he and his colleagues found that horror films used less sudden pitch changes and noisier female screams to create suspense.

ALSO READ: Influence Of Music On Children

Another study in the field of music discovered that classical tunes can help people relax, whereas grunge rock can make people feel more hostile. However, the same study also found that music is influenced by your personal preferences as well as the kind of songs you grew up listening to.

Music has an immediate and powerful influence on your mood, but it also depends on your experience with the music you’re listening to. The environment you’re in the volume at which the song is played, particularly for songs whose volume rises and falls abruptly while playing, and your level of focus while listening to it. The effect is also dependent on the genre and how well it matches your mood, which is why certain songs sound like heaven on a good day but are skipped on a bad day.