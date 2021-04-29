Thursday, April 29, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Psychology Of Music And It's Impact On Brain
EntertainmentLead Story

Psychology Of Music And It’s Impact On Brain

When we listen to an emotional tune, studies show that the right hemisphere of the brain is preferentially stimulated

0
Music
Another study in the field of music discovered that classical tunes can help people relax, whereas grunge rock can make people feel more hostile. Pixabay

BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY

Music psychology or the psychology of music is a subfield of both psychology and musicology. Its goal is to explain and comprehend musical behavior and experience, as well as the processes by which music is interpreted, produced, reacted to, and integrated into daily life. It investigates why humans spend so much time, effort, and money on musical activities.

According to studies, humans spend around 40% of their waking time actively or passively listening to music, and it affects our feelings and emotions for about 60% of the time we listen to it. We are surrounded by sound and music as we grow up. It’s just a part of who we are. It is also believed that the songs which you find pleasurable can activate the same areas in your brain like drugs or alcohol. When we listen to an emotional tune, studies show that the right hemisphere of the brain is preferentially stimulated. Music has also been shown to be effective in treating psychiatric depression when used as a form of therapy.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

 

Researchers at Bristol University discovered that playing 30-second snippets of live carefully chosen songs each elicits unique feelings or emotions in the participant in a dramatic way. For example, when they were listening to music, their heart rates began to slow down, possibly due to focus, and then quickly increased when the music stopped.

music
Music has also been shown to be effective in treating psychiatric depression when used as a form of therapy. Pixabay

Although it is difficult to find tracks that have the same meaning for all, it is clear that some sounds in their pace, especially in movies, may add to the emotion that the artist wants you to feel. In many films, a high score will compensate for poor acting or dialogue. After analyzing a variety of soundtracks from various genres, he and his colleagues found that horror films used less sudden pitch changes and noisier female screams to create suspense.

ALSO READ: Influence Of Music On Children

Another study in the field of music discovered that classical tunes can help people relax, whereas grunge rock can make people feel more hostile. However, the same study also found that music is influenced by your personal preferences as well as the kind of songs you grew up listening to.

Music has an immediate and powerful influence on your mood, but it also depends on your experience with the music you’re listening to. The environment you’re in the volume at which the song is played, particularly for songs whose volume rises and falls abruptly while playing, and your level of focus while listening to it. The effect is also dependent on the genre and how well it matches your mood, which is why certain songs sound like heaven on a good day but are skipped on a bad day.

Previous articleDiscover What Makes Amazon The Most Desirable Workspace In US
Next articleCovid19 May Prolong Infection In Children, Adults With Cancer

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

New Study Shows Spike In Digital Fraud Attempts From India

NewsGram Desk - 0
TransUnion's latest quarterly analysis of global online fraud trends has found that since the COVID-19 pandemic began, fraudsters are increasing their digital schemes against...
Read more
Lead Story

2 Crops Successfully Harvested In Space By NASA’s Astronaut

NewsGram Desk - 0
NASA's Expedition 64 crewmember Michael Hopkins has harvested two crops in space -- 'Amara' mustard, and a previously grown crop, 'Extra Dwarf' pak choi....
Read more
Health & Fitness

Covid19 May Prolong Infection In Children, Adults With Cancer

NewsGram Desk - 0
Children and young adults with compromised immune systems, such as those undergoing cancer treatment, may experience a prolonged period of infection with SARS-CoV-2, the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

New Study Shows Spike In Digital Fraud Attempts From India

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
TransUnion's latest quarterly analysis of global online fraud trends has found that since the COVID-19 pandemic began, fraudsters are increasing their digital schemes against...
Read more

2 Crops Successfully Harvested In Space By NASA’s Astronaut

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
NASA's Expedition 64 crewmember Michael Hopkins has harvested two crops in space -- 'Amara' mustard, and a previously grown crop, 'Extra Dwarf' pak choi....
Read more

Covid19 May Prolong Infection In Children, Adults With Cancer

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Children and young adults with compromised immune systems, such as those undergoing cancer treatment, may experience a prolonged period of infection with SARS-CoV-2, the...
Read more

Psychology Of Music And It’s Impact On Brain

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Music psychology or the psychology of music is a subfield of both psychology and musicology. Its goal is to explain and comprehend...
Read more

Discover What Makes Amazon The Most Desirable Workspace In US

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Based on the company's ability to attract, develop and retain talent, Microsoft-owned professional networking platform LinkedIn on Wednesday named Amazon as the most desirable...
Read more

‘Divine Tulsi’: A Plant With Multiple Benefits

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Tulsi or Holy Basil is regarded as a sacred plant in Hinduism. According to many legends and mythology, it is the incarnation...
Read more

Business Interview: Why A Mega Trade Deal Is On The Anvil

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
UK India Business Council (UKIBC), an advocacy group that works with businesses and governments in the UK and India with an objective to strengthen...
Read more

Is Virtual Technology Realistic For Dancing?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Covid-19 pandemic has proven to be hard for the performing arts, especially dance, with its protocols restricting physical pedagogy, performance, and collaboration in...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada