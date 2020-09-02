Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment PUBG And 117 Apps Banned Over National Security Concerns
EntertainmentIndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

PUBG And 117 Apps Banned Over National Security Concerns

'Game Over': India bans PUBG, 117 more Chinese apps

0
Apps Banned
PUBG MOBILE, a wildly popular game in India, was among 118 Chinese apps blocked by the government today amid tension with China over fresh provocation in Ladakh. Unsplash

In yet another surgical strike on malicious Chinese apps, the Indian government on Wednesday banned 118 apps over national security concerns, including the immensely popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile, Baidu and couple of virtual private networks (VPNs) that allowed access to TikTok that was earlier banned.

The action came after the fresh Chinese incursion attempts in Indian territory at Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh.

“This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety, security and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace,” the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said in a statement.

Follow NewsGrams Twitter for more updates. 

The PUBG game, which has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, has millions of users, especially young, in India.

Apps Banned
According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the mobile game has been banned along with the other Apps under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, on grounds that “they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”. Unsplash

PUBG Mobile saw a global revenue gain of $1.3 billion (roughly Rs 9,731 crore) in the first half of this year, bringing its lifetime collection to $3 billion (nearly Rs 22,457 crore) with the highest number of downloads in India which ranks at the top with 175 million installs as people stayed home owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

PUBG was not banned in India earlier as it is not entirely Chinese. The game has been created and managed by Bluehole which is a South Korean organisation.

After PUBG became popular, Tencent — a Chinese conglomerate — joined hands with Bluehole to market the product in China and started handling a large portion of its distribution. The game is distributed in India by Tencent Holdings.

The ban on PUBG came as it announced the arrival of a new gaming era with its 1.0 version, along with global mobile esports tournament PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) with a grand prize pool of $2 million (about Rs 15 crore).

Other popular banned apps in the fresh list of banned apps are Baidu and Baidu Express Edition, ShareSave by Xiaomi, WeChat Work, Tencent Weiyun, Tencent Watchlist, Alipay, GO SMS Pro, ZAKZAK Pro and Live, Smart AppLock and Ludo World-Ludo Superstar, among others.

Apps Banned
PUBG Mobile ranks among the world’s top five smartphone games with over 734 million downloads. Unsplash

The ministry said that it has decided to block 118 mobile apps in view of information available that “they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.

The ministry received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside India.

In July, the government barred 47 Chinese apps from operating in the country, which were largely clones of the previously 59 apps banned in June.

Also Read: Printing That Transforms Paper And Cardboard In Human-Machine Interfaces

On June 29, the government banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, WeChat and UC Browser and Xiaomi’s Mi Community over national security concerns amid the border tussle in Ladakh which led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese PLA troops.

Other Chinese apps in the banned list were Club Factory, SHAREit, Likee, Mi Video Call (Xiaomi), Weibo, Baidu, BIGO LIVE and more. (IANS)

Previous articleCountering Zakir Naik’s Challenge to Hindus
Next articleHere’s a List of Food Items to Avoid Before Bedtime

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Bus Drivers Likely to Let White Riders Ride for Free: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
In yet another strong evidence of racial bias in our society, a new paper in The Economic Journal has found that bus drivers are...
Read more
India

Trends Shaping New Normal for Indian Business Travel

NewsGram Desk - 0
Travel will continue to play an irreplaceable role in meeting critical business needs, however, travellers' health and safety, and a new era of trip...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here’s a List of Food Items to Avoid Before Bedtime

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Being mindful of what you eat before bedtime can help you get a good night's sleep. The quality of your sleep is...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,146FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Bus Drivers Likely to Let White Riders Ride for Free: Study

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In yet another strong evidence of racial bias in our society, a new paper in The Economic Journal has found that bus drivers are...
Read more

Trends Shaping New Normal for Indian Business Travel

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Travel will continue to play an irreplaceable role in meeting critical business needs, however, travellers' health and safety, and a new era of trip...
Read more

Here’s a List of Food Items to Avoid Before Bedtime

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Being mindful of what you eat before bedtime can help you get a good night's sleep. The quality of your sleep is...
Read more

PUBG And 117 Apps Banned Over National Security Concerns

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
In yet another surgical strike on malicious Chinese apps, the Indian government on Wednesday banned 118 apps over national security concerns, including the immensely...
Read more

Countering Zakir Naik’s Challenge to Hindus

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Maria Wirth Zakir Naik is again in the news. His organisation is allegedly involved in financing the CAA protests and Delhi riots. He tries to...
Read more

Project Platform Does Not Matter: Actress Radhika Apte

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Radhika Apte has revealed her process of choosing projects. For her, the platform does not matter. Radhika has acted in films such as "Badlapur",...
Read more

Scientists Develop Lighter, Faster-Charging Batteries to Power Spacesuit, Mars Rover

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A NASA-funded research led by a team of Indian-origin scientists in the US has developed lighter, faster-charging batteries suitable for powering a spacesuit, or...
Read more

I’ve Been Getting Offers to Join Politics From Past 10 Years: Sonu Sood

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Sonu Sood says he is not interested in entering politics at the moment, as he still has miles to go as an actor. "I...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,146FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x