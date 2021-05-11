Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Puducherry Becomes ‘Har Ghar Jal’ Union Territory
EnvironmentIndiaLead Story

Puducherry Becomes ‘Har Ghar Jal’ Union Territory

The UT is also planning to get NABL accreditation/recognition for its water quality testing laboratories and take up testing of all drinking water sources on a campaign mode

0
Puducherry
All 1.16 lakh rural households in Puducherry have a tap water supply now. Unsplash

Puducherry has become a ‘Har Ghar Jal’ Union Territory (UT) by ensuring that every rural home in the UT gets a household tap connection.

With this, the UT became the fourth state/UT after Goa, Telangana, and Andaman, and the Nicobar Islands to provide assured tap water supply to every rural home under the Union government’s flagship Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

All 1.16 lakh rural households in Puducherry have a tap water supply now. The UT has achieved the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ status much ahead of the fixed target.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

During the finalization of the annual action plan for the UT in April, it was urged to utilize various funds available through the convergence of different programs like MGNREGS, JJM, SBM (G), 15th FC Grants to PRIs, District Mineral Development Fund, CAMPA, CSR Fund, Local Area Development Fund, etc. at the village level and prepare the Village Action Plan (VAP) dovetailing these resources for achieving long-term drinking water security.

Puducherry
Puducherry has 84 irrigation tanks and more than 500 ponds. Unsplash

The UT is also planning to get NABL accreditation/recognition for its water quality testing laboratories and take up testing of all drinking water sources on a campaign mode.

Puducherry is now planning for effective treatment and reuse of the greywater coming out of the homes. The UT is also actively working towards water source sustainability.

Puducherry is blessed with various rivers and tributaries. Five rivers in Puducherry district, seven in Karaikal district, two in Mahe district, and one in Yanam district drain into the sea, but none originates within the territory. Puducherry has 84 irrigation tanks and more than 500 ponds which are the lifeline for groundwater recharging systems, drinking water, and agriculture.

Puducherry has also been consistently working towards de-silting of ponds and rejuvenation of its local water bodies, which is crucial for drinking water supply schemes. Effective community mobilization and participation are achieved through a well-charted IEC plan by the UT.

“Despite the challenges faced due to the Covid-19 pandemic, JJM is being implemented in partnership with states and UTs to provide safe tap water in adequate quantity of prescribed quality on a regular and long-term basis to every rural home by 2024,” said the Ministry of JAL Shakti.

Puducherry
Puducherry has also been consistently working towards de-silting of ponds and rejuvenation of its local water bodies. Unsplash

Further, Punjab and the UTs of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have also crossed the milestone of covering 75 percent of rural homes with assured tap water supply.

“A total of 26.31 lakh households (76 percent) in Punjab out of 34.73 lakh have tap water supply and the state plans for 100 percent coverage of all rural households by 2022,” the ministry said.

ALSO READ: IIT-BHU Developed A System To Extract Toxic Substance From Water

The JJM is a flagship program of the Union government, which aims to provide tap water connection to every rural household of the country by 2024.

In 2021-22, in addition to Rs 50,011 crore budgetary allocation for JJM, there are also Rs 26,940 crore assured funds available under the 15th Finance Commission tied grant to RLB/PRIs for water and sanitation.

Thus, in 2021-22, more than Rs 1 lakh crore is planned to be invested in the country on ensuring tap water supply to rural homes. (IANS/KB)

Previous articleBamboo Bats May Be The Future Of Cricket
Next articleThe Right Way to Wield Influence: Influencer Masoom Minawala Mehta

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

How Does The Body React When You Are Diagnosed with Covid-19?

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Himani Rathore The recent coronavirus pandemic has taken a severe toll on the mental and physical health of individuals the world over. With its...
Read more
Business

The Jobs Market Is Constantly Evolving – Are You Keeping Up?

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Melinda Smith Leech collectors, alchemists, ten-pin bowling pinsetters, toad doctors, clock keepers, street lantern lighters, and town criers. These are all professions that were...
Read more
Health & Fitness

‘Free Jabs, Rapid Testing Must To Fight Covid In Rural India’, Says Health Expert Poonam Muttreja

NewsGram Desk - 0
Free or subsidized testing, treatment, and vaccination along with the provision of uninterrupted essential health services are essential to fight Covid-19 in rural India,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,511FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

How Does The Body React When You Are Diagnosed with Covid-19?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Himani Rathore The recent coronavirus pandemic has taken a severe toll on the mental and physical health of individuals the world over. With its...
Read more

The Jobs Market Is Constantly Evolving – Are You Keeping Up?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Melinda Smith Leech collectors, alchemists, ten-pin bowling pinsetters, toad doctors, clock keepers, street lantern lighters, and town criers. These are all professions that were...
Read more

‘Free Jabs, Rapid Testing Must To Fight Covid In Rural India’, Says Health Expert Poonam Muttreja

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Free or subsidized testing, treatment, and vaccination along with the provision of uninterrupted essential health services are essential to fight Covid-19 in rural India,...
Read more

What You Need To Know Before You Start Gambling Online

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Rajesh Chakrabortty Online gambling has been on the rise lately, and rightfully so. People are seeking ways to make some more money, and online...
Read more

Online Education Platform By Professional Turns Boon For Students

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Necessity is the mother of invention is the common saying, but for Satish, Sherry, Feroze, and Shyam, presently in Thrissur, Muscat, Boston, and New...
Read more

Save Time & Money With Asset Management Software

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Asset management is one of the core responsibilities for owners and managers. When it comes to IT-related asset management (ITAM), there are many approaches...
Read more

Himachal Locals Stand Guard Against The Pandemic

India NewsGram Desk - 0
With Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur continuing to motivate the panchayat heads to play a crucial role to trace and quarantine all...
Read more

Study Shows Obesity Increases Risk Of Covid Infection

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People with increasing body mass index (BMI) may be at the risk of testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes Covid-19 finds a...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,511FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada