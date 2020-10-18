Sunday, October 18, 2020
Puri Baatein: YouTube Channel Launched to Mark Om Puri's 70th Birth Anniversary
Entertainment

Puri Baatein: YouTube Channel Launched to Mark Om Puri’s 70th Birth Anniversary

"Aakrosh", "Ardh Satya", "Dharavi", "Mirch Masala", "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro", "Chachi 420", "Hera Pheri" and "Malamaal Weekly" are some of Om Puri's memorable movies

YouTube channel launched on Om Puri's 70th birth anniversary
Om Puri's wife Nandita and son Ishaan have launched a YouTube channel to mark the 70th birth anniversary of the former. Pinterest

Late actor Om Puri’s wife Nandita and son Ishaan have launched a YouTube channel to mark the 70th birth anniversary of the former.

Titled “Puri Baatein”, the channel aims to impart unknown facts about the legendary actor.

The first video of the channel shows several unseen pictures of Om Puri along with his family members.

In the clip, we can also see Ishaan and Nandita remembering Om Puri.

Apart from them, popular ghazal singer, Talat Aziz, and singer-actress Ila Arun also shared insights into Om Puri’s love for music.

From doing socially relevant movies to tickling audience with comedy films, Om Puri had done versatile projects.

“Aakrosh”, “Ardh Satya”, “Dharavi”, “Mirch Masala”, “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro”, “Chachi 420”, “Hera Pheri” and “Malamaal Weekly” are some of his memorable movies.

YouTube channel launched on Om Puri's 70th birth anniversary
Titled “Puri Baatein”, the channel aims to impart unknown facts about Om Puri. Pinterest

He had also made his name in international cinema. He had played a cameo in Richard Attenborough’s iconic 1982 film “Gandhi”. Among some of his British films were “My Son the Fanatic”, “East Is East” and “The Parole Officer”.

Om Puri also appeared in Hollywood films including “City of Joy”, “Wolf” and “The Ghost and the Darkness”.

On his birth anniversary, several actors have also paid tribute to him on social media.

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi tweeted: “He was also a simple man. He wasn’t being articulate and for that, he was vilified and humiliated. Every contribution of his was forgotten by an ungrateful society in a whiff.”

“Happy birth anniversary to one of the few masters of acting in the history of Indian cinema. Om Puri,” actor Shashank Arora wrote on Twitter.

Om Puri passed away on January 6, 2017, at his residence in Mumbai. (IANS)

