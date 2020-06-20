Saturday, June 20, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Putin Takes More Covid-19 Precautions Than his Global Counterparts
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryWorld

Putin Takes More Covid-19 Precautions Than his Global Counterparts

Vladimir Putin, is said to be taking far more stringent precautions than most of his global counterparts to prevent the coronavirus

0
Vladimir Putin, is taking far more stringent precautions
Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, wearing a protective suit, enters a hall during his visit to the hospital for coronavirus patients in Kommunarka settlement, outside Moscow, Russia, March 24, 2020. VOA
By Jamie Dettmer

Russia’s leader, Vladimir Putin, is taking far more stringent precautions than most of his global counterparts to prevent getting the coronavirus as per latest World News.

Kremlin spokesmen Dmitry Peskov this week confirmed that anyone wanting to see the Russian president has to walk through a futuristic “disinfection tunnel,” where they’re sprayed with an aerosol mist. In April, it was confirmed that anyone wanting to see Putin has to undergo a test for the virus beforehand.

The chamber, manufactured by a company in the Russian town of Penza, was installed in Putin’s country dacha in the town of Novo-Ogaryovo, west of Moscow, where the Russian leader retreated virtually full time after some of his officials tested positive for the coronavirus, including Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Peskov. Putin made a brief public appearance last week — the first in weeks.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Vladimir Putin, is taking far more stringent precautions
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Sberbank chairman German Gref via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, June 9, 2020. VOA

The efficacy of the tunnel, which also emits ultraviolet light, is doubtful, though, according to the World Health Organization. There are media reports that similar disinfection chambers are being used in Beijing.

The WHO says such tunnels or chambers are potentially dangerous, as users may inhale cleaning solutions in aerosol form. The global body says anyone who goes through the tunnel can still transmit the virus as “soon as they start speaking, coughing or sneezing.”

Nonetheless, Peskov told reporters Wednesday, “Extra precautions are justifiable and understandable where the president is concerned.”

But some commentators note the Russian president has always appeared overly sensitive about his health — a contradiction to the derring-do physical feats Putin likes to be filmed doing.

Even before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, he was once filmed hectoring ministers for coughing, demanding to know why they had come when sick. Last November, he upbraided his entire cabinet when discovering only three had been vaccinated against flu.

“Three people, or four if you count me,” he said. “Getting the flu is self-harm. You could have prevented it, but you didn’t,” the Russian leader snapped.

‘Need to control everything’

Taking precautions — from frequent handwashing to maintaining social distance — is one thing, retreating behind a futuristic disinfection tunnel another, said psychologist Frederick Coolidge, a professor at the University of Colorado who has studied the personality traits of autocratic leaders.

“They tend to have an excessive fear of death or infection,” he said. “They fear losing control, they fear losing everything and have a need to control everything,” he added. “And they are not always rational about it.”

Vladimir Putin, is taking far more stringent precautions
Russian Communist Party supporters attend a memorial ceremony to mark the 65th anniversary of Soviet leader Josef Stalin’s death, on Red Square in Moscow, March 5, 2018. VOA

It is not unusual to be worried about germs and to do what one can to stave off infections, but the lengths the germaphobe Russian president has been taking to avoid contracting the virus prompt comparisons with past autocrats, Coolidge said.

Including one of Putin’s predecessors, Josef Stalin.

In his 2003 book Stalin: The Court of the Red Tsar, historian Simon Sebag Montefiore described the communist dictator among other things as “a fidgety hypochondriac suffering from chronic tonsillitis, psoriasis, rheumatic aches from his deformed arm and the iciness of his Siberian exile.” His hypochondria and fear of death — whether from natural causes or otherwise — drove in part the infamous 1952 “Doctors’ Plot” the year before his death, when a group of Jewish Moscow doctors were rounded up and accused of plotting to kill him.

Germany’s 19th-century strongman, Otto von Bismarck, was also excessively worried about his health and suffered from hypochondria — opposition to his “sovereign will,” whether in human form or in the form of germs, he found intolerable, according to his biographer, Jonathan Steinberg.

Blaming malevolent powers 

When ill health does strike, some autocrats have reflexively blamed malevolent powers — human or otherwise.

Hugo Chávez, the Venezuelan strongman, believed the cancer that eventually killed him wasn’t due to bad luck or poor genes, but was engineered by the CIA.

“It’s very difficult to explain, even with the law of probabilities, what has been happening to some of us in Latin America,” he said in a speech before his death. “Would it be so strange that they’ve invented technology to spread cancer and we won’t know about it for 50 years? I’m just sharing my thoughts, but it’s very, very, very strange.”

Also Read: New Moms More Likely to Suffer from Depression, Anxiety During Pandemic

Vladimir Putin, is taking far more stringent precautions
Venezuela’s President Hugo Chavez talks to supporters as he holds a picture of an old Venezuelan flag during a ceremony in Caracas, July 14, 2011. VOA

Ugandan autocrat Idi Amin reacted with fury when a son fell ill with a stomach ailment. His immediate thought was the boy had been poisoned. Storming into the palace kitchens, he put a gun to the head of the first chef he saw and threatened, “If the kid dies, I’m going to kill all of you,” according to a cook interviewed by Polish journalist Witold Szablowski for his recently published book, How to Feed a Dictator.

One former Kremlin official dismisses the comparisons and says as head of state, all means should be employed to protect Putin. “Better that,” he said, than following the example of Britain’s Boris Johnson. “He was blasé, shaking hands with everyone, and look what nearly befell him.”

In April, Johnson said he nearly died after developing COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. (VOA)

Previous articleNew Moms More Likely to Suffer from Depression, Anxiety During Pandemic
Next articleEU Debates Over Multi-Billion-Dollar Economic Recovery Package

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

A Museum of Real-life Queer Stories

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain Real-life stories of queer dating and experiences inhabit a museum of queer swipe stories, accessible digitally, which is the perfect place to...
Read more
Entertainment

Movies to Watch With Your Dad this Father’s Day

NewsGram Desk - 0
By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe Our fathers make great sacrifices for us but are rarely in the spotlight for all that they do. This Father's Day...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here Are Some Yoga Apps For You to Stay Fit During Lockdown

NewsGram Desk - 0
In the social distancing times when group yoga in the neighbourhood park would not be a great idea on the International Yoga Day, here...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,769FollowersFollow

Most Popular

A Museum of Real-life Queer Stories

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain Real-life stories of queer dating and experiences inhabit a museum of queer swipe stories, accessible digitally, which is the perfect place to...
Read more

Movies to Watch With Your Dad this Father’s Day

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe Our fathers make great sacrifices for us but are rarely in the spotlight for all that they do. This Father's Day...
Read more

Here Are Some Yoga Apps For You to Stay Fit During Lockdown

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In the social distancing times when group yoga in the neighbourhood park would not be a great idea on the International Yoga Day, here...
Read more

New YouTube Tools Making Video Ads More Shoppable

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has introduced new direct response tools on YouTube that make video more shoppable, use automation to drive conversions, and help advertisers better understand...
Read more

EU Debates Over Multi-Billion-Dollar Economic Recovery Package

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
European Union (EU) members were debating Friday a multi-billion-dollar economic recovery package to help the 27 member nations pull out of the downturn –...
Read more

Putin Takes More Covid-19 Precautions Than his Global Counterparts

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Jamie Dettmer Russia's leader, Vladimir Putin, is taking far more stringent precautions than most of his global counterparts to prevent getting the coronavirus as...
Read more

New Moms More Likely to Suffer from Depression, Anxiety During Pandemic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Ladies, please take note. Researchers have stressed that new mothers are more likely to suffer from post-natal depression and anxiety during COVID-19 pandemic. The study,...
Read more

Bollywood and its Dangerous Villains

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Salil Gewali Many firmly believe that Bollywood is synonymous with sleaze. Here the art and skills of the talent are ruthlessly undermined. The weight...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,769FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada