Thursday, August 27, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness 5 Factors that Reflect the Quality of Your Orthodontic Practice
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

5 Factors that Reflect the Quality of Your Orthodontic Practice

Almost everyone suffers from some dental problem or another at least once in their life

0
5 Factors that Reflect the Quality of Your Orthodontic Practice
In this article, we will look at 5 design factors that will help in reflecting the quality of your practice. Unsplash

Dental issues don’t forgive anyone. Almost everyone suffers from some dental problem or another at least once in their life. This means a visit to an orthodontist is inevitable for orthodontic treatment. So, you must make the patients’ experience as pleasant as possible.

Apart from considering your reputation, your patients will look at some factors that can say a lot about your practice. In this article, we will look at 5 design factors that will help in reflecting the quality of your practice.

5 Design Aspects That Every Orthodontic Clinic Must Consider

  • Kid-Friendliness

A visit to the dentist can be overwhelming for adults. It goes without saying that it would be terrifying for kids and teenagers. If your office seems too clinical, the child’s fear would just shoot up.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

A kid-friendly orthodontic office should have a little play area and some fun reading material. You can even keep some coloring books and play cartoons on television.

5 Factors that Reflect the Quality of Your Orthodontic Practice
Your patients will feel more confident visiting you when they see that you use the latest tech instead of something ancient. Pexels

If the kids feel comfortable as soon as they enter the clinic, they will be at ease and the treatment will be easier.

  • Let Technology Speak

You do not want your patients to enter your office and feel like they have traveled back in time.

If you use the latest technology at your office, make it visible. Emphasize through the design that your office has high tech devices. Your patients will feel more confident visiting you when they see that you use the latest tech instead of something ancient.

  • Promote Efficient Workflow

The orthodontic office design should account for workflow efficiency. It would translate into how quick your patients can get in and out or how long they end up waiting.

Consider the layout of the office, design of the waiting room, and size of the examining rooms. You cannot have one receptionist handle dozens of patients at a time nor can you cramp patients in a small waiting room.

  • Prioritize Privacy

Privacy is the one thing that every patient expects when they go to any clinic. Respect their privacy and make sure they get it.

To ensure each patient’s privacy, have separate public and private spaces in the office. Designate special consulting rooms where the orthodontists can speak to the patients privately. Incorporate privacy areas for the sharing of personal information.

5 Factors that Reflect the Quality of Your Orthodontic Practice
Paint the walls with some bright color, bring in some plants and elements that reflect the personality of the staff as well. Unsplash

  • Boost Personality 

Your clinic should ooze some personality. Nobody will have a pleasant experience in a dull orthodontic office.

Paint the walls with some bright color, bring in some plants and elements that reflect the personality of the staff as well.

A clinic with personality can calm down patients and make their wait less anxious.

Also Read: Here’s How to Take Care of Your Hair This Monsoon

Extra Tip: 

Hire skilled staff that has experience in the field. Ideally, hire those who have prior experience of working in a dental clinic.

It won’t just offer them a smooth job transition but they will also settle into your office quickly. This will help in providing the best care for your patients.

Final Words

Put some thought into how your orthodontic office is designed. The design should prioritize customer experience and comfort.

Previous articleTerm Plan with Critical Illness Benefit
Next articleAnxiety in Teenage Linked to Higher Risk on Heart Attack in Mid-Life

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Older People With Plenty of Vitamin C Have Best Skeletal Muscle Mass: Researchers

NewsGram Desk - 0
People above 50, kindly take note. Researchers have found that older people who eat plenty of Vitamin C -- commonly found in citrus fruits,...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Dialysis Patients at Higher Covid-19 Risk: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
It's widely known fact that Covid-19 can spread rapidly among residents in nursing homes and now, Johns Hopkins study shows people receiving hemo dialysis...
Read more
Lead Story

Canon Camera Users Can Now Back Up to Google Photos via Wi-Fi

NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has announced that Canon camera users will be able to upload the photos captured directly to Google Photos via Wi-Fi in original quality. In...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,085FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Older People With Plenty of Vitamin C Have Best Skeletal Muscle Mass: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People above 50, kindly take note. Researchers have found that older people who eat plenty of Vitamin C -- commonly found in citrus fruits,...
Read more

Dialysis Patients at Higher Covid-19 Risk: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
It's widely known fact that Covid-19 can spread rapidly among residents in nursing homes and now, Johns Hopkins study shows people receiving hemo dialysis...
Read more

Canon Camera Users Can Now Back Up to Google Photos via Wi-Fi

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has announced that Canon camera users will be able to upload the photos captured directly to Google Photos via Wi-Fi in original quality. In...
Read more

Google Introduces Tabs That Load Faster in Chrome Browser

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has introduced several features including tabs that load faster and let you organise and find them easily in Chrome browser as you work...
Read more

Facebook Shop: New Tab to Help Businesses Showcase Their Products

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The social networking giant has launched Facebook Shop on its main app, just like Instagram, that will help businesses showcase their products for billions...
Read more

Fitbit Launches Smartwatch to Measure Daily Stress

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Wearables brand Fitbit has introduced an advanced smartwatch called the Fitbit Sense that comes with electrodermal activity (EDA) to measure daily stress and comes...
Read more

This Bacteria Can Endure a Trip to Mars

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that a type of bacteria that is highly resistant to environmental hazards survived harsh space conditions for three years, raising the...
Read more

Mission To Eradicate Maths Phobia: World’s Fastest Human Computer

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash, who emerged as world's fastest human computer by winning the Mental Calculation World Championship at Mind Sports Olympiad in London earlier...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,085FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x