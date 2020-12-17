A Quick Guide For The OSRS Barrows Minigame

By Daisy M. Marino

Legend tells of the tale of six brothers who fought to free Morytania from the reign of the tyrannical Lord Lowerniel Vergidiyad Drakan. They fought bravely and fiercely for years, relying on equipment a stranger gave them. However, they paid the price with their lives. Their army gave them a proper burial to honor them and promptly retreated. Now, their crypt remains, and you have the chance to pillage it for their equipment and even OSRS gold.

These six brothers may be dead, but their battle prowess has not diminished one bit. You’ll need to prepare well to fight them and get the best rewards from their graves. This is the only way to get the Barrows equipment without spending OSRS gold buying them from the Grand Exchange.

Getting There

You can go to the Barrows minigame through these methods:

Barrows Teleport from the Arceuus Spellbook (has a requisite Magic level and Arceuus favor values)

Using Morytania Legs 3 or 4’s unlimited teleports to Burgh de Rott and running north

Teleport to Mort’ton and running east

Through the Minigame Group Finder, teleport to Shades of Mort’ton (requires completion of the quest. Has a 20-minute cooldown)

Kharyll Teleport to Canifis, run to Swamp Boaty to travel to Mort’ton, and run east (requires completion of Desert Treasure)

Fairy Ring codes can teleport you close enough to the minigame b•k•r (run southeast to Swamp Boaty) b•i•p (run a level 50 Agility course east, then south, following a path through Mort’ton)



Requirements

At a minimum, you need to have completed ‘Priest in Peril’ and partial completion of ‘Nature Spirit’. The latter you just need to do enough to get access to the Morytania Swamp where the graves are.

Other recommended quests:

Fairy Tale II

Animal Magnetism

Shades of Mort’ton

In Search of Myreque

Making Friends with My Arm

In Aid of the Myreque

Underground Pass

Morytania Hard Diaries

Of course, if you’re using a teleport that brings you directly to the Barrows, you can ignore most of the quests as those give you traveling methods. You may still want to access the bank in Burgh de Rott and the ability to teleport there, though. That also gives you the increased rewards, which you can take advantage of to get more OSRS gold selling the extra runes.

The rest of the quests you may do at your discretion.

For levels, here’s a list of what you should have before tackling this challenge:

Attack >70

Strength >70

Defense >60

Ranged >61

Magic >75

Prayer >43

Agility >50

Construction >81

You can also start the minigame with lower levels, but it’ll be harder since it can take longer. It might also be more expensive with all the options you’ll end up consuming. With these levels, you can use the most optimized equipment to deal with the minigame in the most efficient way.

If you’re going to challenge the Barrows over and over again, the Construction levels can help. That much lets you build various restoration items you can use at home. Set up a method to move between your home and the graves. That way you can easily restore yourself for the next round.

Equipment

If you want the most efficiency, here’s what you should bring:

Ancestral Robes set (hat, top, bottom) or Void Knight equipment (top, robes, helm, gloves)

Serpentine Helm, Ferocious Gloves, Bandos Chestplate

A God Cape or Infernal Cape

Rada’s Blessing 4

Ava’s Assembler

Primordial Boots

Berserker Ring

Tormented Bracelet

Necklace of Anguish

Amulet of Torture

Sanguinetti Staff

Toxic Blowpipe

Dragon Claws

Shovel

Some gold

Super Combat Potions

Ranging Potions

Teleport to House

Teleport to Barrows

Imbued Heart

Rune Pouch

Depending on what you have and what you can afford, you may go for some less effective equipment as long as you know what you’re doing. Otherwise, you might have to buy OSRS gold to get some of these items. Some guides also recommend the Abyssal Whip/Tentacle to deal with the monsters that roam the tunnels.

Strategies

Of the six brothers, four use Melee, one uses Magic, and the last one uses Ranged. That means you can use Magic effectively on five of the brothers. The Melee users can also be safely spotted in various ways, making the fight easier.

You have to manage your Prayer Points, as the faces of the dead brothers appear every 18 seconds as long as you’re in the tunnels. A Prayer draining effect accompanies the appearances, starting with 8 and increasing by one for every brother defeated.

Due to this mechanic, you should consider what order to fight the brothers in. Dharok, Karil, Verac, and Ahrim will give trouble to players without Prayers, so you should consider fighting them first. If you’re wondering why you should kill off all of them, that’s to increase the potential rewards you can get.

You get more potential the more monsters you defeat, equal to their combat level. The system caps it at 1,000 so you can calculate how many you should kill. Each brother gives 2 points toward the potential, and these disregard the limit. As a result, the maximum potential you can get is 1,012. The higher the potential, the better the rewards!

You’ll also want to be quick, so you won’t have to consume much of your supplies but still be able to tank the brothers you’ll fight later. Be warned that this is not a safe minigame, and you can lose your equipment if you die.

You can get much OSRS gold selling off the runes and Barrows equipment you won’t use. Don’t miss the chance to get the Barrows sets and many high-leveled runes. That’s many chances to earn OSRS gold. Keep enjoying Old School Runescape!

