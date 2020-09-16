Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Fan of Authentic Sri Lankan Dishes? Here are a Few Quick, Easy...
Lead StoryLife Style

Fan of Authentic Sri Lankan Dishes? Here are a Few Quick, Easy Recipes

Here are some easy to make Sri Lankan recipes for you

0
Sri Lankan delicacy
Here are a few quick and easy to make recipes of Sri Lankan dishes to try at home. Unsplash

If you are a fan of authentic Sri Lankan dishes, here are a few quick and easy to make recipes to try at home, shared by chefs at China Bistro Live Kitchen.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

SRI LANKAN CURRY – CHICKEN

Ingredients

  • 300 grams boneless skinless chicken breasts
  • 2 tablespoons white vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon tamarind juice
  • ï¿½ cup Madras curry powder
  • 1 tablespoon salt, or to taste
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons coconut oil
  • 1 red onion, sliced
  • 4 nos green chilli, halved lengthwise
  • 8 nos green cardamom pods
  • 6 nos whole cloves
  • 12 nos curry leaves
  • 1 teaspoon fresh ginger
  • 2 inch cinnamon stick, broken in half
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1ï¿½ tablespoons tomato paste
  • ï¿½ Cup coconut milk

Sri Lankan delicacy
Follow this recipe to make Sri Lankan curry chicken at home. Pinterest

METHOD

Step 1: Cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces. Combine the vinegar, tamarind juice, 1/4 cup curry powder, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Add chicken and toss to coat.

Step 2: Heat the coconut oil in a wok or frying pan over medium heat. Cook the sliced onion, green chiles, cardamom pods, cloves, curry leaves, ginger, and cinnamon stick until the onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low, and continue cooking and stirring until the onion is very tender and dark brown, 15 to 20 minutes more. Stir in the garlic and cook for an additional minute.

Step 3: Add the chicken mixture, water, and tomato paste. Stir and simmer until the chicken is cooked through, about 10 minutes. Add the roasted curry powder and stir until evenly dispersed.

Step 4: Gradually stir in the coconut milk and simmer for 2-3 more minutes. (Do not overheat or the coconut milk may curdle.)

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: गंगा पापों के साथ साथ कोरोना महामारी से भी दिलाएगी मुक्ति 

Sri Lankan delicacy
Here’s how you can make raw papaya salad. Pinterest

RAW PAPAYA SALAD

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cup Raw papaya, cut in juliennes
  • 1/2 cup Carrot, cut in juliennes
  • 1/2 cup Bean sprouts
  • 5 – 6 French beans, Cut into small pieces
  • 1/4 cup Roasted peanuts
  • 2 tbsp Coriander, Chopped
  • For the dressing
  • 2 tbsp Vegetable oil
  • 2 tbsp Lemon juice
  • 2 tsp Soy sauce
  • 2 tsp Honey
  • 1/2 tsp Garlic, Grated
  • 1 Red chilli, Chopped
  • Salt to taste

Also Read: IPL 2020: List of Places to Visit if You’re Heading to Dubai This Year

Instructions

  1. Mix raw papaya, carrot, bean sprouts and French beans in a bowl.
  2. In another bowl, mix the ingredients for the dressing.
  3. Pour the dressing over the salad and mix well.
  4. Transfer the salad in a serving bowl.
  5. Sprinkle the roasted peanuts and coriander on top.
  6. Serve immediately. (IANS)

Previous articleAyurveda Medicines To Counter Covid-19 Provided By UP Ayush Society
Next articleThe Ones Defending the Muck in Bollywood are ‘Gatekeepers’: Ranvir Shorey

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Pop Star Lady Gaga Recalls The Time When She Was Bullied

NewsGram Desk - 0
Pop star Lady Gaga has recalled the time when she was bullied in middle school. "I didn't know how to stand up for myself without...
Read more
Health & Fitness

TPAG Stresses On Importance Of Safe Blood Transfusion For Everyone

NewsGram Desk - 0
In the run-up to the World Patient Safety Day to be observed on Thursday, the TPAG ((Thalassemia Patients Advocacy Group) has stressed on the...
Read more
Health & Fitness

People With PTSD Are Twice As Likely To Develop Dementia

NewsGram Desk - 0
People who have experienced post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are up to twice as likely to develop dementia later in life, warn researchers. For the study,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,155FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Pop Star Lady Gaga Recalls The Time When She Was Bullied

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Pop star Lady Gaga has recalled the time when she was bullied in middle school. "I didn't know how to stand up for myself without...
Read more

TPAG Stresses On Importance Of Safe Blood Transfusion For Everyone

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In the run-up to the World Patient Safety Day to be observed on Thursday, the TPAG ((Thalassemia Patients Advocacy Group) has stressed on the...
Read more

People With PTSD Are Twice As Likely To Develop Dementia

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who have experienced post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are up to twice as likely to develop dementia later in life, warn researchers. For the study,...
Read more

Government To Increase Jail Terms In Cases Of Crimes Against Women: Tamil Nadu

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Wednesday said the state government has decided to increase jail terms in cases of crimes against women...
Read more

Scientists Find Humpback Whales In Crocodile-Infested Australian River

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Phil Mercer Marine experts are planning to rescue humpback whales that have been recorded for the first time in crocodile-infested waters in the Kakadu...
Read more

A Night of Shorter Sleep May Lead to Stressful Events the Next Day

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who sleep late at night, kindly take note. Researchers have found that after a night of shorter sleep, people react more emotionally to...
Read more

Natural Bacteria, Covid-19 Together May Increase Severity in Obese, Diabetic Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The combined effects of the body's natural community of bacteria, also called microbiota, working together with Covid-19 in the lungs could explain the severity...
Read more

Faulty Glass in Tables Can Cause Life-Threatening Injuries: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have revealed that faulty glass in tables can cause life-threatening injuries and provides evidence that stricter federal regulations are needed to protect consumers. The...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,155FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x