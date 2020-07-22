Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Raftaar Says He Has Grown Amidst Chaos, Competition and Crisis

The rapper has lent his musical touch to films like "Andhadhun"

Raftaar Says He Has Grown Amidst Chaos, Competition and Crisis
"I've grown amidst chaos, competition and crisis," Raftaar said.

Popular rapper Raftaar says he has grown amidst chaos, competition and crisis.

Asked if the pandemic has made him reassess his life, Raftaar told IANS: “You see I’ve always been humble about my success and struggle. I’ve grown amidst chaos, competition and crisis, so today when the opportunity has been presented to us in the form of a pandemic I have learnt to adapt to the situation and find the positivity in all the negativity.”

Raftaar: I've grown amidst chaos, competition and crisis
The rapper has lent his musical touch to films like “Dangal”. Pinterest

“But yes, this is a universal chance for every human being to sit down and re-evaluate what works for us and what doesn’t. We will never get this time again and, in the silence minus the fastpaced lifestyles we all have got accustomed to, will find the answer. Currently I’m learning the art of balance — between self and others, between family and friends, between work and home,” he added.

The rapper has lent his musical touch to films like “Bullet Raja”, “Fugly”, “Dangal” and “Andhadhun”, and is currently seen on “MTV Roadies Revolution” as a gang leader. (IANS)

