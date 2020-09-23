Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Railway Seat Not Confirmed? Now Travel by Plane With Railofy
IndiaLead StoryLife StyleTravel

Railway Seat Not Confirmed? Now Travel by Plane With Railofy

Trains remain the most preferred option for the majority of passengers

0
Now travel by plane if you don't get a confirmed railway seat
Railofy, a Mumbai-based start-up, launched an initiative aimed towards tackling the problems faced by the passengers travelling by trains after being put on the waiting list. Unsplash

Railofy, a Mumbai-based start-up, has launched India’s first ‘Waitlist and RAC Protection’ service, aimed towards tackling the problems faced by the passengers travelling by trains after being put on the waiting list.

Trains remain the most preferred option for the majority of passengers mainly since tickets are less expensive compared to flights.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Unfortunately, on some occasions, passengers need to cancel their journey if their names do not appear in the journey chart, even after being put on the waiting list.

However, by using the Railofy app, or by visiting its website, a passenger can enter the PNR number of their ticket. The traveller also needs to pay a fee, which is determined according to each trip.

After this, Railofay keeps tracking the passenger’s waiting list tickets. If the passenger’s ticket is not confirmed until the last minute, the app provides a flight ticket to the passenger, at the same price as that of the train’s.

Now travel by plane if you don't get a confirmed railway seat
If the passenger’s ticket is not confirmed until the last minute, the app provides a flight ticket to the passenger. Unsplash

Deepika Agarwal, a passenger, told IANS: “We had to travel from Mumbai to Delhi, and the tickets for six passengers were on the waiting list. After our tickets were not confirmed even at the last minute, we completed our journey through this app.

“The price of Tatkal ticket was Rs 4,000 and a flight ticket was around Rs 5,000. We took the waitlist protection from Railofy. We got a flight ticket for just 2,000 rupees after the chart was made.”

“About 30 crore passengers in India face the problem of being put on the waiting list. We want the travellers to have no hassles during the journey. We started the app in January 2020 and in the first few months, only about 100 passengers availed our services and completed their journey,”

Rohan, a founding member of Railofy, told IANS.

Also Read: Falguni Shane Peacock’s Collection Throws Light on the New Age Bride

“Railofay service is currently available for all trains and across all its classes. The migrant labourers also took advantage of our facility amid the corona pandemic. Those who are returning to work again are also completing their journey through us,” he said.

Rohan said Railofy also helps those passengers whose towns or villages are away from the airport. He said though Railofy is making the long-distance journey easier, it has also started providing bus facilities for shorter routes so that passengers have the least trouble. (IANS)

Previous articleFalguni & Shane Peacock’s Collection Throws Light on the New Age Bride
Next articleAdah Sharma on Why a Handful of Actresses Seem Interested in Martial Arts

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Microsoft Study Shows Pandemic has Increased Feeling of Burnout Among Workers

NewsGram Desk - 0
If you've been feeling overwhelmed at work lately, you are not alone as a new Microsoft study has shown that the pandemic has increased...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Lower Zinc Levels in Blood Linked to Higher Death Risk in Covid Patients: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have found that having a lower level of zinc in the blood is associated with a poorer outcome in...
Read more
Entertainment

Time Magazine List of 100 Most Influential People: Ayushmann Khurrana Among 5 Indians

NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian actor Ayushmann Khurrana is in the Time magazine list of 100 Most Influential People this year. Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what's happening...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,143FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Microsoft Study Shows Pandemic has Increased Feeling of Burnout Among Workers

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
If you've been feeling overwhelmed at work lately, you are not alone as a new Microsoft study has shown that the pandemic has increased...
Read more

Lower Zinc Levels in Blood Linked to Higher Death Risk in Covid Patients: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have found that having a lower level of zinc in the blood is associated with a poorer outcome in...
Read more

Time Magazine List of 100 Most Influential People: Ayushmann Khurrana Among 5 Indians

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian actor Ayushmann Khurrana is in the Time magazine list of 100 Most Influential People this year. Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what's happening...
Read more

Return to Usual Sexual Activity After Heart Attack for Long-Term Survival

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Returning to usual levels of sexual activity within a few months after a heart attack is positively associated with long-term survival, say researchers. According to...
Read more

Researchers Find Potential New Drug Candidate Against Enterovirus

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Some good news in the search for antiviral drugs for hard-to-treat diseases as researchers have identified a potential new drug candidate against enterovirus 71,...
Read more

Stroke Patients With Covid-19 Show Increased Inflammation, Death Rate: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Stroke patients who also have Covid-19 showed increased systemic inflammation, more serious stroke severity and a much higher rate of death, compared to stroke...
Read more

Playing Video Games in Childhood Can Improve Working Memory Years Later

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a good news to video game lovers, researchers have found that playing video games as a child can improve working memory years later. The...
Read more

Know the Negative Impact of Covid-19 Lockdown on Kids

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Children, who appear at a relatively lower risk from Covid-19, are disproportionately harmed by precautions involved with lockdowns, warn researchers. Experts from Oxford University Hospitals...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,143FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada