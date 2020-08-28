Friday, August 28, 2020
It’s Raining Celebrity Pregnancies!

Celebrities around the globe forced into home sheltering have used this time to get pregnant

Oh baby it's raining Celebrity pregnancies
The latest to join the long list of expecting parents is power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Pinterest

While some couples spent their days in lockdown baking in the kitchen, others have spent it whipping up a storm. Celebrities around the globe forced into home sheltering have used this time to get pregnant.

The latest to join the long list of expecting parents is power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Married for three years, the couple announced the good news on their respective social media handles stating, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.” This is the couples first pregnancy.

Earlier this month actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan too released a statement they were expecting their second baby, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”

Across high seas, supermodel Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Zayn Malik confirmed they were expecting their first child together. “We’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” Hadid confirmed. Hadid recently posted pictures from her photoshoot showing off her going baby bump commenting “growing an angel.”

growin an angel 🙂

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are also expecting their third child. The couple announced their the news in Legend’s recently released music video, ‘Wild!’. The video features a shot of Teigen cradling her baby bump.

Rooney Mara and her fiance Joaquin Phoenix too are awaiting the arrival of their little bundle of joy in the coming months.

Katy Perry and her fiance Orlando Bloom welcomed a baby girl in their lives. “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” they said in a statement. They were not the only ones as actress Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas too welcomed a little girl into their universe.

Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

Also Read: 463 Million Children Unable to Access Remote Learning During Pandemic: Unicef

But the celebrity baby who really made headlines in May this year was Elon Musk’s and Canadian musician Grime’s child. Born during the lockdown, their son was the talk of the town as many tried to decipher how to pronounce X A-12 Musk’s name.

Hint, hint, maybe it’s time out take the action out of the kitchen and into the bedroom. (IANS)

