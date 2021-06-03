Thursday, June 3, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Rajkummar Rao Pays A Tribute To Covid Warriors!
EntertainmentLead Story

Rajkummar Rao Pays A Tribute To Covid Warriors!

It is testing times like these that require us all to stand together in solidarity These are difficult times we are in but it is only through hope resilience and perseverance that we can overcome this

0
Rajkummar Rao
Indian actor Rajkummar Rao. Wikimedia commons

Stories of good Samaritans have emerged as rays of hope and positivity in these grim times. Spotlighting a number of these real-life superheroes through his narration is Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, who has recited a moving Hindi poem written by lyricist Swanand Kirkire as part of an eight-episode Spotify series.

Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Ruk Jaana Nahi’, the limited edition original audio and video series highlighting the stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things – from front line workers to doctors. It launched the first episode’s teaser last week and will be followed by an original podcast on similar lines.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“Of course, there are some great organisations that are doing some brilliant work towards COVID relief, but I was so touched by the strong will and the kindness of a common man. Having noticed stories of people helping others in need without any motive and from the sheer kindness of their heart on an almost daily basis of social media, I knew that these were stories that had to be told so that we remember their strength and sacrifices and that we are not alone in this fight against the pandemic. Spotify reached out to me to help share these stories of hope with a larger audience and I was very impressed with the initiative,” Rajkummar Rao told IANSlife.

Asked about his favourite line from the two-minute-long recital of Kirkire’s poem, Rao says candidly: “You know, honestly, I can’t pick one line, when I first read Swanand sir’s poem, I was so moved by the words, every line resonated with me, I knew I just had to be on board. Swanand Sir’s words are so beautiful, I feel honoured to recite them on screen for everyone.”

Rajkummar Rao
The series puts the spotlight on young India and the sacrifices they are making to help other people in need. Pixabay

The series puts the spotlight on young India and the sacrifices they are making to help other people in need.

Over the next few weeks, heartwarming videos and audio features will give listeners a glimpse into the lives of local heroes, including doctors who chose duty over their losses; Stories of those who have cooked meals for those in need; Individuals who are going out of their way to distribute masks (and smiles); Those with limited resources, but still delivering aid at their expense; and young Indians who’ve used their technology to connect patients with medical facilities.

According to Spotify, there have been loss, despair, and heartbreaking scenes at our own homes, and across the country. But amidst the chaos, if there is one thing that has grown faster than the pandemic, it is humanity. We’ve been faceless strangers who’ve tried to help those who needed resources; we’ve also been at the receiving end of that kind when our loved ones were suffering.

The audio streaming giant says these selfless acts of kindness will be shared through this limited video and audio series.

ALSO READ- Importance Of Proper Nutrition And Healthy Lifestyle During COVID 

Finally, asked about his thoughts on empathy during the pandemic, Rao shares: “It’s important to help and support those around us, and coming together as a community is the best way to deal with our shared difficult situation. The smallest act of kindness becomes the biggest hope for humanity.

“It’s testing times like these that require us all to stand together in solidarity. These are difficult times we are in, but it’s only through hope, resilience, and perseverance that we can overcome this. ” (IANS/AD)

 

 

Previous articleHow Are College Faculties Upskilling In The Face Of COVID-19?

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

How Are College Faculties Upskilling In The Face Of COVID-19?

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sunidhi Beeliya Internshala Trainings, the e-learning arm of Internshala, recently conducted a survey with college faculties to understand their perspective on upskilling through online...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Are Urban People Suffering From Headache?

NewsGram Desk - 0
The pan-India survey by Ipsos has revealed that headache is the top common ailment among urban Indians, with at least 1 in 2 claiming...
Read more
Lead Story

Harris Sultan: Know Why He Left Islam

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Harris Sultan is a Pakistani-born Australian ex-Muslim atheist and activist who has authored "The Curse Of God: Why I Left Islam." He...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,493FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Rajkummar Rao Pays A Tribute To Covid Warriors!

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Stories of good Samaritans have emerged as rays of hope and positivity in these grim times. Spotlighting a number of these real-life superheroes through...
Read more

How Are College Faculties Upskilling In The Face Of COVID-19?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sunidhi Beeliya Internshala Trainings, the e-learning arm of Internshala, recently conducted a survey with college faculties to understand their perspective on upskilling through online...
Read more

Are Urban People Suffering From Headache?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The pan-India survey by Ipsos has revealed that headache is the top common ailment among urban Indians, with at least 1 in 2 claiming...
Read more

Harris Sultan: Know Why He Left Islam

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Harris Sultan is a Pakistani-born Australian ex-Muslim atheist and activist who has authored "The Curse Of God: Why I Left Islam." He...
Read more

Perfect Mattress For A Good Night’s Sleep

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Today's mattress market is more diversified and the options are more than you can imagine. From memory foam mattresses to mattresses in a box,...
Read more

Green Menstruation Can Help Us To Save Nature!

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
"I go to nature to be soothed and healed and to have my senses put in order," said John Burroughs. In the last few...
Read more

WhatsApp Introduced New Feature For Businesses!

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
WhatsApp on Wednesday announced new features to help business chat with people with ease and grow further. The company said that it has cut...
Read more

India Will Have 900 Million Active Internet Users By 2025

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Digital adoption is fast increasing in rural India with a spurt in smartphone usage, as the total active internet population is likely to touch...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,493FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada