The Ramayana As The Expression of Human Physiology

Dr. Tony Nader received his MD degree from the American University of Beirut, where he also studied internal medicine and psychiatry. He in his second book talks about how human physiology is associated with the Ramayana.

The book takes one of the most purely subjective and spiritual records of knowledge in our mythological references, the Ramayana, and compares it to one of the most objectively-studied and scientifically-described aspects of life, that is human physiology.

Maharishi Mahesh Yogi was an Indian guru born in 1918, who was also a disciple of Swami Brahmananda Saraswati and the Shankaracharya in the Himalayas. He was the person who introduced ‘Transcendental Meditation’ in the west.

Ramayana is for full enlightenment; Ramayana is for perfection in every profession; Ramayana is for mastery over Natural Law; Ramayana is for the fulfillment of any desire, one may have. Ramayana is to create a perfect man, a perfect society, and a perfect world. – Maharishi Mahesh Yogi

Here, in this book, the Ramayana is not considered to be any kind of mythological text belonging to any particular religion, race, or belief. It is considered as a Natural Law having events and characters present in it revealing a story of every individual’s physiology. The Ramayana is a part of veda, term Veda in Sanskrit refer to knowledge. Vedic literature is considered to be an understanding of life and creating passed on to people from ancient vedic families in India.

The Ramayana revolves around Lord Rama who was an incarnation of lord Vishnu to kill the evil Ravana. Rama belonged to Ikshvaku race of slar dynasty and his parents were Dasharath and Kaushalya. Throughtout the story of Ramayana, Rama performed great deed of destroying negativity and following ethics. Maharishi explains that the story is

a description of total Natural Law—its characters and their actions and interactions unfold the story of Natural Law as it expresses itself into all aspects of creation.

Rama’s arrows associated with nervous system

Rama’s arrows always returned to his quiver, which which interprets the mechanism to inform the central nervous system about specific activities that take place around us. There are special sensory spindle fibres that enable information to be sent back to the brain describing how far the muscle has been stretched. On a cellular level, the return of Rama’s arrows demonstrates that the nerve cell is capable of renewing itself so that impulses can go out again and again.

The ‘Dashavatars’ in the human physiology

Matsya Avatar corresponds to the hormones that circulate in the body fluids. Kurma Avatar corresponds to the portal system located in the hypophysis of the brain, which sits in a structure called the sella turcica. Varah Avatar corresponds to the brainstem supporting the brain. Narasimha Avatar corresponds to the diencephalon in the centre of the brain. Vamana Avatar corresponds to the homonculus in the motor cortex. Parashuram Avatar corresponds to the amygdala, and his axe corresponds to the corpus callosum in the brain. Ram Avatar corresponds to the somato-sensory and supplementary sensory-motor cortex in the brain. The river Sarayu, which borders the city of Ayodhyå, corresponds to the middle cerebral vein. Krishna Avatar corresponds to the parietal lobe and sensory cortex in the brain. Buddha Avatar corresponds to the diencephalon and brainstem areas. Kalki Avatar corresponds to the temporal lobe, which sits on a horse-shaped structure called the hippocampus. The hippocampus corresponds to Kalki’s horse.

Ganesha in human physiology

In the ventral view of the brain we see the clear correspondence between Ganesh and the pons, medulla, and cerebellum. The face of Ganesha corresponds to the pons, eyes correspond to the roots of the trigeminal nerves, ears correspond to the cerebellum, trunk corresponds to the medulla, tusks correspond to the nerves at the base of the pons.

Mother divine in human physiology

The 4 arms of Saraswat¡ correspond to the 4 lobes of the brain. The 4 hands of Lakshm¡ correspond to the4 chambers of the heart. The 8 arms of Durga correspond to the 8 nerves that emanate from the sacral bone.