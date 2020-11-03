Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Ramdev's Exorbitant Pricing Of Covid19 Immunity Booster
BusinessLead Story

Ramdev’s Exorbitant Pricing Of Covid19 Immunity Booster

Ayurveda indeed, a most holistic approach exiting on earth

Ramdev
Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Coronil is a Ayurvedic preparation used to increase immunity.

By Salil Gewali

Baba Ramdev has done a great job by quickly identifying the important herbs for the COVID-19. He wasted no time coming out with CORONIL, Ayurvedic preparation, which is selling like a hot cake this time. Please consider yourself lucky if you get one from AMAZON or PATANJALI website. Unimaginable demand from across the country.

True, the composition has amazing restorative healing and immune-boosting properties. However, I “only thank” the merciful God for creating such kinds of countless and wonderful herbs and plants for mankind which are all free. What is amazing is, unlike chemical medicines, they cure our ailments without side effects if properly used.

Well, AYURVEDA is undoubtedly a fantastic discipline developed in India. Its treatises contain valuable information about the medicinal properties of countless herbs and plants and their benefits upon human bodies. It clearly dwarfs modern medical science – which has lots of drawbacks as the medicines are not devoid of side effects. Needless to say, Ayurveda primarily seeks to regain a balance between the body, mind, spirit, and environment – indeed, a most holistic approach exiting on earth.
I also sometimes wonder how the Almighty is so “clever” that He did not add extra delicious “flavor and taste” to the majority of the medicinal herbs as He has done for fruits such as orange, mango, pineapple, pomegranates et al.

Ramdev
AYURVEDA is undoubtedly a fantastic discipline developed in India.

God well-knew that the “greedy men” would then have “exploited” those medicinal plants only for themselves. They would have processed and marketed them across the globe only to make “quick money” and as a result, the poor inhabitants would have been completely deprived of using them for their health purpose.

This is the reason why those plants with bitter and awfully pungent taste are still available freely in the jungles despite indiscriminate exploitation by the corporate companies.

Incidentally, though I have tremendous respect for a saintly person, I detest Baba Ramdev for his glaringly uncharitable attitude this time around. In this unprecedented COVID crisis, his ‘Patanjali Ayurved Limited’ has priced Coronil at a whopping   Rs 400/-. Very exorbitant price considering the cost of ingredients used in the medicine and comparing their prices in the market when purchased in quintals and ton.

Ramdev
Ashwagandha, Giloy, and Tulsi are three very “common” herbs used in Coronil.

Ashwagandha, Giloy, and Tulsi are three very “common” and considerably inexpensive herbs used in Coronil. If one breaks-up and calculates the prices of the ingredients in bulk, the 120 Gm packet should not exceed more than Rs 100/-, or a maximum Rs 150. Of course, given the expenditure involved in research, Patanjali could have raised an additional amount Rs 50/- and put the price at about Rs 200/-. But Rs 400/- per packet is not just justified, it is “looting”.

Are the main sufferers in the pandemic crises not the weaker section of people? Taking undue advantage in this COVID-19 crisis by the company owned by “saintly persons” is totally unbecoming.

Many buyers have already expressed their deep displeasure against Patanjali’s exorbitant prices. What I am baffled about is that one who sincerely preaches the significance of “service to humanity” and virtue of compassion in life can think otherwise and act otherwise.

I feel the renowned Yogi like Ramdev should have considered this COVID crisis as an opportunity to practice the “holy doctrine” of serving humanity. But Ramdev Baba appears like an unsaintly businessman. My reverence for a saint has quite gone down now.

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored.)

