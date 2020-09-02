Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Ranveer Singh Says Training Is Very Important Part Of His Life
Ranveer Singh Says Training Is Very Important Part Of His Life

Ranveer Singh shares his fitness regime

Ranveer Singh
Ranveer is among the highest-paid actors in the country and has featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2012. Wikimedia Commons

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh says training is a very important part of his life, and he utilised the lockdown period to add muscle mass to his physique.

“Training is a very important part of my life. I have been bodybuilding since I was 16 years old. During lockdown I have deliberately added muscle mass to my physique,” he tells IANSlife exclusively.

“I have started lifting heavier than ever before and my focus has been compound exercises. I wasn’t doing a lot of dead lifts earlier but now I’ve incorporated them into my routine and I am constantly working to perfect my form,” Ranveer Singh adds.

Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh gained critical acclaim for portraying Bajirao I and Alauddin Khilji in Bhansali’s period dramas Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018), respectively. Wikimedia Commons

In addition to it there’s the bench press he reveals and “military press and squats have been the mainstay of my lockdown routine along with a second session of steady state cardio”.

“I’m happy with my results during but now I want to get ripped,” says the ‘Padmavat’ actor.

Singh has been roped in as the brand ambassador of BigMucles Nutrition. He says he started using their supplements during the making of ‘Simmba’ when he was required to bulk up, adding, “Since then it has been a constant for me.” (IANS)

