Thursday, December 10, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Rare Stroke Survivor Shares Story Of Hope, Resilience In Memoir
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Rare Stroke Survivor Shares Story Of Hope, Resilience In Memoir

The book, 'One Fine Day' means life can and will change for good or bad

0
stroke
US-based Sameer Bhide. IANS

Three-and-half years ago, at the age of forty-seven, US-based Sameer Bhide suffered an extremely rare and massive hemorrhagic stroke and underwent two brain surgeries, and then spent a month in a medically suddenly induced coma. In a new memoir, which released this month, the survivor shares the inspiring story of his healing, vigor, and vitality.

An unimaginable tragedy happened to Bhide on what he calls “one fine day”: he suffered an extremely rare catastrophic hemorrhagic stroke in his cerebellum. He spent a month in a medically induced coma at Inova’s Fairfax Hospital in Fairfax, Virginia, followed by an additional 30 days of rehab at Inova’s Mount Vernon Hospital. On that day, life as he knew it ended forever and a new normal set – one that has continued to evolve ever since.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

After his stroke, Sameer’s entire life came crashing down, from a life-changing debilitating illness to the loss of work, and finally a divorce. His memoir ‘One Fine Day’ captures this amazing story of struggle, and how he came back from the brink of hopelessness with the help of a very diverse community of friends.

In the book ‘One Fine Day’, the survivor shows that his healing journey has taken him from being bedridden and immobile through the use of a wheelchair, walker, and then a cane due to access to cutting-edge medical care in the United States and his multiple trips to India where he rounded out his recovery with eastern holistic therapies along with help and support from a diverse group of friends and caregivers in the United States and India along with loving care of his family.

stroke
The book promises to be an inspiration for anyone who is facing any life change or adversity. IANS

According to a note on the book, ‘One Fine Day’ means life can and will change for good or bad — weather it’s physical or emotional, big or small, personal or professional, planned or sudden for anyone rich or poor, black or white, old or young. This could be any adversity such as physical illness, layoff, divorce, loss of a loved one, and the coronavirus pandemic or good changes in life, whether it’s a marriage, childbirth, promotion, or retirement.

These life changes alter our trajectory. They require a successful adaptation. We all have a new normal that we will need to face. So when you face your one fine day, what will you do?

ALSO READ: Indian-Origin Couple To Become The First To Receive The Vaccine In UK

Bhide’s mission will be to help and guide people worldwide on how one can prepare for and embrace their personal ‘new normal’ – whatever it is for them – with positivity, grace, and gratitude and work to build the lives they want. ‘One Fine Day’ is also a letter of gratitude to the hundreds of compassionate caregivers, friends, family, colleagues, and supporters in both his adopted country (United States) and his country of birth (India), who came from diverse backgrounds to aid in Sameer’s recovery and saved his life.

The book promises to be an inspiration for anyone who is facing any life change or adversity. A portion of book sales will be donated to Inova Health Foundation, a nonprofit organization to whom Bhide says he owes his life. (IANS)

Previous articleSome Easy Hacks To Manage And Disinfect Our Winter Garments
Next articleNeed Unlimited Free Instagram Followers? Try GetInsta

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Niti Aayog & SAP Labs Partner To Promote Digital Literacy

NewsGram Desk - 0
Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), government think-tank Niti Aayog and SAP Labs India on Wednesday said they have strengthened partnership to promote digital literacy, innovation,...
Read more
Lead Story

Ten Restaurants That Changed How America Eats

NewsGram Desk - 0
Delmonico’s, America’s very first restaurant, is also one of its most influential, according to Yale University history professor Paul Freedman. “It defined what elegant...
Read more
Lead Story

Love Jihad: The Story Of Before And Now

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Aaditya Kanchan In the last few days, there has been a lot of discussion about love jihad all over the country, and many states...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Niti Aayog & SAP Labs Partner To Promote Digital Literacy

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), government think-tank Niti Aayog and SAP Labs India on Wednesday said they have strengthened partnership to promote digital literacy, innovation,...
Read more

Ten Restaurants That Changed How America Eats

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Delmonico’s, America’s very first restaurant, is also one of its most influential, according to Yale University history professor Paul Freedman. “It defined what elegant...
Read more

Love Jihad: The Story Of Before And Now

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Aaditya Kanchan In the last few days, there has been a lot of discussion about love jihad all over the country, and many states...
Read more

First Human Milk Bank In The Northeast Region

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In an initiative for vital neonatal care, the first human milk bank in the northeast region was set up in Guwahati on Wednesday to...
Read more

The Kinds of Roles Offered To Me Now Are Different: Sonu Sood

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Sonu Sood, who is in the limelight for the charity work he has been doing during the lockdown, says the kind of roles...
Read more

Different Yoga Ways To Deal With The Winter Chills

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As winter comes along, the air gets crisp and dry. That has a direct effect on the metabolic functioning of the body. Yoga and...
Read more

International Animal Rights Day: All Animals Have The Right To Live

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
International Animal Rights Day is celebrated annually on December 10, which coincides with the anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948. All...
Read more

Experts Says No Alcohol For 2 Months After Covid19 Vaccine

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Soon after Russian officials warned its citizens to avoid alcohol for two months after getting the Sputnik V vaccine shot, health experts in India...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada