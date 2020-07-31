Friday, July 31, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Raveena Tandon Spreads Word About Adopting Rescued Animals
EntertainmentEnvironmentLead Story

Raveena Tandon Spreads Word About Adopting Rescued Animals

Raveena took to her verified Instagram account on Thursday to share photographs of herself with her pet cat and dogs

0
Raveena Tandon urges fans to adopt rescued animals
Throughout the lockdown, Raveena has kept her fans entertained on social media by sharing funny videos featuring her pet cat Puma. Wikimedia Commons

Raveena Tandon has taken to social media to spread the word about adopting rescued animals. The actress also shared photographs of her pets.

Raveena took to her verified Instagram account on Thursday to share photographs of herself with her pet cat and dogs, all of which are rescued animals.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“On this friendship day ! Meet my best friends besides the human kinds! #friendshipday #friendsforever. Meet Chotu, came to live with us after a car ran over his head, lost both his eyes, after his hospital treatment, I brought him home. Puma, a tiny kitty roaming fearlessly on the streets of mumbai, just missing being run over. Now does dadagiri on the others at home. Meet Cuddles the half Pomeranian and half indie found on a hot terrace left to die with other siblings by a breeder because he was not a pure breed! AdoptDontShop,” captioned the actress.

Also Read: Health Hub: Swiggy to Deliver Healthy Food at Your Doorstep

Throughout the lockdown, Raveena has kept her fans entertained on social media by sharing funny videos featuring her pet cat Puma.

On the work front, Raveena is all set to return to the big screen with “KGF: Chapter 2”, starring Kannada superstar Yash. The film is a follow-up of the 2018 Kannada blockbuster “KGF: Chapter 1”. Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist in the sequel. (IANS)

Previous articleHealth Hub: Swiggy to Deliver Healthy Food at Your Doorstep
Next articleTired of Your Work Schedule? Here Are 6 Tips to Help You Free Yourself from Digital World

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Planning To Open A Demat account? Top 5 Things You Should Know

NewsGram Desk - 0
The process of investment has seen major turns in the last couple of decades. With the arrival of online technology, things have become much...
Read more
Lead Story

Tired of Your Work Schedule? Here Are 6 Tips to Help You Free Yourself from Digital World

NewsGram Desk - 0
As per Nielsen, an average American uses a phone or tablet at least 3 hours per day whereas the average usage time of a...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Health Hub: Swiggy to Deliver Healthy Food at Your Doorstep

NewsGram Desk - 0
Swiggy on Friday launched a dedicated healthy food discovery feature with curated health menus and dishes by select restaurants on its main app. Currently available...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,967FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,784FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Planning To Open A Demat account? Top 5 Things You Should Know

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The process of investment has seen major turns in the last couple of decades. With the arrival of online technology, things have become much...
Read more

Tired of Your Work Schedule? Here Are 6 Tips to Help You Free Yourself from Digital World

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As per Nielsen, an average American uses a phone or tablet at least 3 hours per day whereas the average usage time of a...
Read more

Raveena Tandon Spreads Word About Adopting Rescued Animals

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Raveena Tandon has taken to social media to spread the word about adopting rescued animals. The actress also shared photographs of her pets. Raveena took...
Read more

Health Hub: Swiggy to Deliver Healthy Food at Your Doorstep

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Swiggy on Friday launched a dedicated healthy food discovery feature with curated health menus and dishes by select restaurants on its main app. Currently available...
Read more

Kids Below 10 Years of Age Not Major Source of Covid-19 Transmission: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a fight against novel coronavirus, the researchers have found that children, especially below 10 years, are not a major source of transmission of...
Read more

Children Can Spread Covid-19 As Much Adults : Research

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Contrary to the previous findings which stressed that children are not a major source of Covid-19 transmission, a new study has now claimed that...
Read more

Social Media Users More Likely to Have Misperceptions About Covid-19 Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
People who get their news from social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter are more likely to have misperceptions about Covid-19 pandemic, warn researchers. The...
Read more

Here’s What Plasma Therapy Is All About

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As they wait for the Covid-19 vaccine continues, the battle rages on. Scores of people have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, many have...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,967FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,784FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada