Raveena Tandon Spreads Word About Adopting Rescued Animals

Raveena Tandon has taken to social media to spread the word about adopting rescued animals. The actress also shared photographs of her pets.

Raveena took to her verified Instagram account on Thursday to share photographs of herself with her pet cat and dogs, all of which are rescued animals.

“On this friendship day ! Meet my best friends besides the human kinds! #friendshipday #friendsforever. Meet Chotu, came to live with us after a car ran over his head, lost both his eyes, after his hospital treatment, I brought him home. Puma, a tiny kitty roaming fearlessly on the streets of mumbai, just missing being run over. Now does dadagiri on the others at home. Meet Cuddles the half Pomeranian and half indie found on a hot terrace left to die with other siblings by a breeder because he was not a pure breed! AdoptDontShop,” captioned the actress.

Throughout the lockdown, Raveena has kept her fans entertained on social media by sharing funny videos featuring her pet cat Puma.

On the work front, Raveena is all set to return to the big screen with “KGF: Chapter 2”, starring Kannada superstar Yash. The film is a follow-up of the 2018 Kannada blockbuster “KGF: Chapter 1”. Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist in the sequel. (IANS)