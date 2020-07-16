Raveena Tandon Shares DIY Tips to Keep Your Eyes Relaxed During WFH

Work from home for adults and online classes for children amid the lockdown has led to almost everyone spending lots of time in front of screens. Actress Raveena Tandon has offered some DIY tips on Instagram to help keep your eyes relaxed.

“These days we are all in a lockdown, we are confined within our homes. I think that is the best thing to do in this pandemic, to stay safe and stay at home. Right now all the schools are closed, hence children are spending more time in front of the computer which leads to enhanced screen time. A lot of people are working from home which requires them to sit in front of the computer for longer hours. As a result, the screen time increases. Due to this, our eyes get tired and strained. What can we do to give a little relief to our eyes?” says the actress in her video.

Offering a DIY solution for the same, she adds: “Take some chilled milk in a small bowl and dip two cotton balls in it. Take out the cotton balls, squeeze them until the milk is drained out. Then place the cold cotton balls on your eyelids. Keep repeating this process to see how miraculously your feeling of exhaustion vanishes!”

“Why should our eyes suffer a few tips for keeping your eyes strain free, relaxed and moisturised. Get rid of your #darkcircles #stayhomestaysafe,” Raveena wrote as part of her video caption. (IANS)