Thursday, July 16, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Raveena Tandon Shares DIY Tips to Keep Your Eyes Relaxed During WFH
EntertainmentLife StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Raveena Tandon Shares DIY Tips to Keep Your Eyes Relaxed During WFH

Raveena Tandon has offered some DIY tips on Instagram to help keep your eyes relaxed

0
Raveena Tandon's DIY tips for work-from-home eyes
HEre are the DIY tips Raveena Tandon offered for work-from-home eyes. Wikimedia Commons

Work from home for adults and online classes for children amid the lockdown has led to almost everyone spending lots of time in front of screens. Actress Raveena Tandon has offered some DIY tips on Instagram to help keep your eyes relaxed.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“These days we are all in a lockdown, we are confined within our homes. I think that is the best thing to do in this pandemic, to stay safe and stay at home. Right now all the schools are closed, hence children are spending more time in front of the computer which leads to enhanced screen time. A lot of people are working from home which requires them to sit in front of the computer for longer hours. As a result, the screen time increases. Due to this, our eyes get tired and strained. What can we do to give a little relief to our eyes?” says the actress in her video.

Raveena Tandon's DIY tips for work-from-home eyes
Offering a DIY solution, Raveena Tandon said: “Take some chilled milk in a small bowl and dip two cotton balls in it. Take out the cotton balls, squeeze them until the milk is drained out. Then place the cold cotton balls on your eyelids.” Pixabay

Offering a DIY solution for the same, she adds: “Take some chilled milk in a small bowl and dip two cotton balls in it. Take out the cotton balls, squeeze them until the milk is drained out. Then place the cold cotton balls on your eyelids. Keep repeating this process to see how miraculously your feeling of exhaustion vanishes!”

Also Read: India Most Targeted by Credential Stuffing Attacks: Report

“Why should our eyes suffer a few tips for keeping your eyes strain free, relaxed and moisturised. Get rid of your #darkcircles #stayhomestaysafe,” Raveena wrote as part of her video caption. (IANS)

Previous articleJewellery Industry Requires Digital Strategies for Post Pandemic Growth
Next articleHere are Cocktail Pairings With Food for you to Experiment

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

New Antiplatelet Drug Prevents Blood Clots Without Increasing Risk of Bleeding

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a new drug that prevents blood clots without causing an increased risk of bleeding, a common side effect of all antiplatelet...
Read more
Education

Only 3% Engineer Graduates in India Get Good Tech Jobs with High Salary Packages

NewsGram Desk - 0
Only three per cent of engineer graduates in India get high-quality tech jobs with salary packages of Rs 8-10 lakh and above, according to...
Read more
Lead Story

Cybercriminals Increasingly Attack on Home Routers: Report

NewsGram Desk - 0
Increase in attacks targeting and leveraging routers will continue as cybercriminals are able to easily monetise these infections in secondary attacks, warns a new...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,983FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,784FollowersFollow

Most Popular

New Antiplatelet Drug Prevents Blood Clots Without Increasing Risk of Bleeding

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a new drug that prevents blood clots without causing an increased risk of bleeding, a common side effect of all antiplatelet...
Read more

Only 3% Engineer Graduates in India Get Good Tech Jobs with High Salary Packages

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Only three per cent of engineer graduates in India get high-quality tech jobs with salary packages of Rs 8-10 lakh and above, according to...
Read more

Cybercriminals Increasingly Attack on Home Routers: Report

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Increase in attacks targeting and leveraging routers will continue as cybercriminals are able to easily monetise these infections in secondary attacks, warns a new...
Read more

Photography Influences Karnataka Ace Lensman’s House, Sons’ Names

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Passionate over photography, ace lensman Ravi Hongal has built his dream house in Karnataka's Belagavi city in the shape of a camera, while his...
Read more

Here are Cocktail Pairings With Food for you to Experiment

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Good food and good drinks go hand in hand, when combined properly, they can result in a marvelous dining experience. When one thinks about...
Read more

Raveena Tandon Shares DIY Tips to Keep Your Eyes Relaxed During WFH

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Work from home for adults and online classes for children amid the lockdown has led to almost everyone spending lots of time in front...
Read more

Jewellery Industry Requires Digital Strategies for Post Pandemic Growth

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The jewellery industry which is going through a slowdown in consumption demand amid the pandemic would require digital strategies for its growth post the...
Read more

‘Nature-Positive’ Solutions Can Create 395 Million Jobs by 2030: Study

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
The global COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented job losses and economic uncertainty. As governments and businesses look to stimulate growth, a new study from...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,983FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,784FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada