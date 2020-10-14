Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Ravi Kishan Demands A Separate Censor Board For Bhojpuri Films
EntertainmentLead Story

Ravi Kishan Demands A Separate Censor Board For Bhojpuri Films

"Gorakhpur will soon become a film shooting hub"- Ravi Kishan

0
Ravi kishan
Ravi Kishan wants to take strict action regarding those who are tarnishing the use of language. Flickr

Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan will now raise the issue of vulgarity in Bhojpuri films in Parliament and demand the setting up of a separate Censor Board for Bhojpuri films.

The MP from Gorakhpur told reporters that “The Bhojpuri language is 1,000 years old and is spoken by 25 crore people. Some people are tarnishing the image of the language by adding vulgarity in Bhojpuri songs. I will demand a stringent law against it and also discuss the matter with chief minister Yogi Adityanath about setting up a separate Censor Board in Uttar Pradesh for films, especially for those in the Bhojpuri language.”

Ravi Kishan said that Gorakhpur will soon become a film shooting hub.

“Not many people knew about Switzerland till they saw the films of Yash Chopra shot there,” he said.

Ravi kishan
After basking a successful career in films and TV, Ravi Kishan also tried his hands in politics. Wikimedia Commons

Ravi Kishan thanked Yogi Adityanath for announcing the film city in the state and said, “Gorakhpur will become a film shooting hub. It is a dream which the chief minister and I have seen. I am very happy that it is coming true.”

ALSO READ: Playback Legend Kishore Kumar’s Memorable Performances as an Actor

He informed that sixty episodes of a 500-episode web series, ‘Crime Stop’ would be shot here. All the artists in the web series episodes shot, will be from Purvanchal.

“I also had a discussion with Gorakhpur University vice-chancellor and discussed the opening an acting and film making institute under it,” Ravi Kishan added. (IANS)

Previous articleBig B Pledges to Work for the Welfare of Manual Scavengers
Next articleCanon Launches EOS M50 Mark II Camera In India

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Canon Launches EOS M50 Mark II Camera In India

NewsGram Desk - 0
Japanese giant Canon on Wednesday announced the EOS M50 Mark II mirrorless camera, designed for photography enthusiasts who are also keen to do videos...
Read more
Entertainment

Big B Pledges to Work for the Welfare of Manual Scavengers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan feels manual scavenging is an unconstitutional act and has pledged to join any campaign that works for the benefit of...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Watching Nature On TV Can Uplift The Wellbeing: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Watching high-quality programs on nature on TV can uplift one's mood, reduce negative emotions, and help alleviate the kind of boredom associated with being...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Canon Launches EOS M50 Mark II Camera In India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Japanese giant Canon on Wednesday announced the EOS M50 Mark II mirrorless camera, designed for photography enthusiasts who are also keen to do videos...
Read more

Ravi Kishan Demands A Separate Censor Board For Bhojpuri Films

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan will now raise the issue of vulgarity in Bhojpuri films in Parliament and demand the setting up of a separate Censor...
Read more

Big B Pledges to Work for the Welfare of Manual Scavengers

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan feels manual scavenging is an unconstitutional act and has pledged to join any campaign that works for the benefit of...
Read more

Watching Nature On TV Can Uplift The Wellbeing: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Watching high-quality programs on nature on TV can uplift one's mood, reduce negative emotions, and help alleviate the kind of boredom associated with being...
Read more

Climate Change May Increase Demand for Humanitarian Aid by 50% by 2030: UN Report

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The United Nations is warning that climate change is threatening the lives of millions of people throughout the world, and that demand for humanitarian...
Read more

Apple Launches Iphone 12 Series With 5G Support

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Heralding a 5G era for its iPhones, Apple on Tuesday introduced a new lineup of four iPhone 12 smartphones that are expected to log...
Read more

Scientists: Asteroid Heading Towards Earth May Actually be a Rocket

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A scientist from the U.S. space agency says what was thought to be a small asteroid heading towards Earth may actually be a 54-year-old...
Read more

India’s Startup Ecosystem Recovering Faster Than Expected: Report

India NewsGram Desk - 0
India's startup ecosystem is recovering faster than expected as a new report on Wednesday said that investor interest is quickly getting back to pre-Covid...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada