Re-Decorate Your House This Festival Season!

It’s that time of the year when we used to open our doors to friends, festivities and celebrations. With the pandemic creating constraints on all the partying, there’s no reason we can’t keep the festive cheer with a little re-decorating and intimate gatherings this festival season.

Vocal for local is not only trending in the fashion department, but with interior decor and soft furnishings as well. IKEA launched its newest collection titled LJUV, designed in South India, by Nada Debs, a prominent Lebanese designer along with IKEA designers. It is a gorgeous example of her signature style of mixing material and patterns, such as wood and metals or ceramic and brass.

This decorative and functional range is a blend of Middle eastern design with Scandinavian modernity that can liven up any home. In India, festivals are all about celebrations. In these unprecedented times, festivals also become a means to express gratitude and celebrate togetherness in the most joyful way with friends and loved ones. LJUV’s patterns, colours, etc. aim to keep the festival mood upbeat.

Nada Debs wanted to make this collection affordable, light and flat packed, while incorporating traditional design techniques and attractive patterns. The serve bowls in golden color, floor cushions, tablecloth, napkins, trays, etc. can blend well with existing items in home to add a colorful and vibrant feeling to festivals.

“The festive season in India is approaching and to celebrate positivity, renewal and hope, IKEA is happy to introduce LJUV, our festive collection that will help create that perfect spot at home and light up your spaces for any celebration. LJUV is a beautiful and affordable collection that revives traditional patterns by incorporating simple elements and it is a testimony of the rich cultural heritage we have in India. The colourful patterns and textiles, with the accessories creates a festive modern look to blend well with any festive occasions across the year,” says Kavitha Rao, Country Commercial Head, IKEA India.

Shop for this limited collection online at IKEA.in or visit IKEA Hyderabad store, you can also try IKEA’s Click & Collect service in Hyderabad. (IANS)