Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Re-Decorate Your House This Monsoon!

Monsoon makeovers for your home

Monsoon
Monsoons freshen up our exteriors, let's focus on the interior and spice them up a little. Unsplash

Monsoons are a time for freshness and renewal as we enjoy the lush greenery, as well respite from the heat and humidity. However, it’s also a time to brighten and spruce up your homes. Here are a few monsoon makeover tips for your home, shared by Suraj Mittal, Founder of Future Concepts.

Freshen up your colours

Monsoons freshen up our exteriors, but the dark, gloomy skies, constant rain can make our interiors look dull and grey. Even the lightest and brightest furniture can look uncared for despite the best cleaning. In this case use colour therapy to take those monsoon blues away. Use pops of brighter colours like orange, yellow, red or electric blue to one focus wall or corner of your home. In case painting the house is challenging, use pops of colour for lampshades, floor lamps and throw rugs, upholster your sofa to bring the brightness. Or even use a couple of brightly coloured cushions to liven up your space.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn for more updates. 

Use the outdoors well

Lockdown has for sure made us appreciate the small nooks and corners of any outdoor spaces you may have. If you have a tiny balcony but a big dream, then monsoon is the best time to realise it. Use a wooden trellis to grow money plants, hibiscus or other hanging vines. Invest in some ergonomically designed furniture or use the simple jute and cane stools. Add a bunch of planters in bright colours and shapes to this space and watch your balcony or terrace bloom.

Monsoon
Spice up a corner with eco-friendly pieces of jute. Unsplash

Go bare

Monsoons while lovely are a time for dirty tracks and mud shoes. Wrap up those durries, rugs, and carpets for the winter time and allow your floors go bare. Place aside heavy furniture as well, so that your interiors feel spacious and neat. And oh yes! Don’t forget to open those windows.

Want to read more in hindi? Check out: संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा ने कोविड-19 पर लिया संकल्प

Fragrance time

If the damp smell, when it rains for days on end is getting to you, then don’t fret. Monsoons are for feeling romantic, renewed and happy. Use scented candles, or incense in fragrances like Patchouli, neem, mint, citrus and jasmine to bring in a fresh and invigorating fragrance for your interiors.

Also Read: Ways to Find a Partner on the Internet: Overview of Popular Services

Light it up

Dark and gloomy skies getting to you? Brighten up your space as much as possible. Natural light is still king, so make sure that there are light sheers for your windows, which allow as much of that in. Use smart ceiling lamps, as well as floor lamps with LED lights to brighten up your space as much as possible. A quick hack is bright jute or eco-freindly ceiling lamps or simple fairy lights hung over a window pane, or a cabinet to instantly perk up your space. (IANS)

Previous articleThe Ones Defending the Muck in Bollywood are ‘Gatekeepers’: Ranvir Shorey
Next articleEverything About Chemical recycling!

