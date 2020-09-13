Sunday, September 13, 2020
Real Power Is In Helping Build A Collaborative Environment: Actor Amit Sadh

Amit Sadh: Art is not about power but exhibiting talent

He began his acting career in Star Plus' teen drama Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr, and later appeared in television reality show Bigg Boss. Wikimedia Commons

Actor Amit Sadh feels all the powerful people of Bollywood should understand that real power is in helping build a collaborative environment.

Asked about the debate around the imbalance of power in Bollywood, Amit told IANS: “When you spoke about power, you said there is imbalance.

“I think power should end. Because art is not about power. Art is about exhibiting talent. So, I hope that all these people who think they are powerful, understand that real power is in helping build a system, helping build an environment that is safe and equal for men and women. That is the only way forward according to me,” Amit added.

Amit Sadh is an Indian actor. He is known for playing supporting roles in films such as Kai Po Che, the comedy Guddu Rangeela, and the political thriller Sarkar 3. IANS

The actor was last seen in the web show “Avrodh: The Siege Within”. Amit has started shooting for his upcoming digital project, “Zidd”. (IANS)

