Real Power Is In Helping Build A Collaborative Environment: Actor Amit Sadh

Actor Amit Sadh feels all the powerful people of Bollywood should understand that real power is in helping build a collaborative environment.

Asked about the debate around the imbalance of power in Bollywood, Amit told IANS: “When you spoke about power, you said there is imbalance.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook for more updates.

“I think power should end. Because art is not about power. Art is about exhibiting talent. So, I hope that all these people who think they are powerful, understand that real power is in helping build a system, helping build an environment that is safe and equal for men and women. That is the only way forward according to me,” Amit added.

Also Read: Ventilators Cause Permanent Nerve Damage In Vulnerable Patients

The actor was last seen in the web show “Avrodh: The Siege Within”. Amit has started shooting for his upcoming digital project, “Zidd”. (IANS)